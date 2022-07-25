(The Center Square) – Gov. Ron DeSantis has directed the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity and Enterprise Florida to issue an alert to Floridians warning them not to be fooled by another scheme coming from the Cuban regime wooing Americans to invest in its alleged “private sector.”
The warning comes after the Biden administration began rolling back American sanctions on Cuba and as Cubans continue to protest for “Libertad” (freedom), hoping to end more than 60 years of oppression, violence and suffering imposed by the Castro regime.
Last July, Libertad protests erupted in 40 cities in Cuba and protestors were quickly met with brute force. They began publishing videos they recorded on their phones of the regime’s bloody crackdown. After this made international news, the regime shut down the internet, began jailing Cubans and scores of people disappeared overnight.
“One year ago, we witnessed the largest demonstrations in decades against the Cuban regime in cities and towns across the island,” DeSantis said. “With some additional pressure from our federal government, those protests may well have marked the downfall of the communist regime. Unfortunately, the Biden administration stood idly by as the people of Cuba cried out for freedom, refusing even to authorize the provision of satellite internet by American companies.
“The weak policies of this administration have led the regime to attempt to perpetrate a financial fraud against the American people under the guise of private investment opportunities. Only when Cuba allows free elections, stops jailing people in the middle of the night for simply saying they want human rights, and ensures private property rights for its citizens should the American people feel confident that money sent across the straits will truly benefit the Cuban people and not the racketeers who run their regime like a mafia.”
Floridians rallied in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood during last July's protests, calling on the Biden administration to enable American businesses to restore internet access to Cuba. Cuban American U.S. Rep. Maria Salazar, R-Miami, introduced the American Freedom and Internet Access Act of 2021, to create "Operation Starfall." It would “provide Internet to the Cuban people when the dictatorship knocks them down,” she said. But “the Democrats have refused to consider my legislation.”
Meanwhile, protests and blackouts continue in Cuba today. Relaciones Internacionales/ Latin America Watch reported that “people in Pinar del Rio took to the streets, after more than 11 hours of blackouts. They had been without electricity for several weeks. The regime has just knocked down the internet in the entire area, along with other telecommunications.” Others posted videos of Cubans chanting “Libertad” and “Abajo la dictadura” in Havana this month (“freedom” and “down with dictatorship”).
While chaos continues in Cuba, roughly 90 miles from Florida’s coast, “racketeers who run the Cuban regime,” DeSantis said, launched a “kleptocratic scheme” claiming to welcome American investment in a private sector that doesn’t really exist. Such investment “is meaningless,” DeSantis said, when Cuban citizens have no property rights and the Cuban government controls where foreign investment goes.
According to the Cuba Capacity Building Project at Columbia University in New York, foreign investment in Cuba provides opportunity for private and non-state sectors in Cuba.
New private companies may be organized as a Limited Liability Company and become domestic investors, according to a report published by the project, including micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs). “State-owned enterprises serving as intermediators in the import/export sector for the non-state sector could also become applicable to the foreign investment sector,” the report says. “This would allow self-employed workers (trabajadores por cuenta propia) to receive foreign investment and have legal access to economic and capital flows from abroad, albeit indirectly, but with adequate guarantees, even if they do not chose to organize as MSMEs.”
But this is a sham, DeSantis said.
“Cuban citizens have no means to leverage investments to elevate their circumstances,” he warned. Any money Floridians might send to these entities would “inevitably end up in the pockets of Raúl Castro, Miguel Díaz-Canel, and the rest of the Cuban mafia who will use that cash to continue to enrich themselves, impoverish their people, and further destabilize the Western Hemisphere.”
A similar pledge was made in 2015, Cuban-American U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, said. Cuban officials invited tourists and pledged to open up its society but this was a guise because everything was controlled by the government.
The tourism industry was managed by a holding company controlled by the Cuban military, he said in a statement on the House floor; food donations went to a government owned agriculture company. No investment could be made directly to a small grocer or distributor. “If you want to send money, they take it. You want to know why? Because socialism is about control,” he said.
“What the world witnessed in Cuba … is Marxism, Socialism doesn’t work.” And what happened is “what always happens … is you exchange security for freedom. That is always the prices that socialism asks for.”
As a result, a significant number of Cubans have fled and “their lives are destroyed.”