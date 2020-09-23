(The Center Square) – Gov. Ron DeSantis has dismissed calls for a special session of the Florida Legislature since April to address issues ranging from an amended budget to the unemployment fiasco to clarifying business’ COVID-19 liability concerns.
The governor and the Legislature’s Republican leadership opted not to do, however, claiming emergency statutes provide DeSantis the authority to handle the state's affairs during the pandemic.
Democrats counter that DeSantis and GOP leaders do not want to provide a forum to attack perceived failures in their pandemic management during a heated campaign before an election.
After the Florida Cabinet meeting Tuesday, however, DeSantis said he’s all for a special session – after the Nov. 3 election and, specifically, to adopt his proposed Combating Violence, Disorder and Looting and Law Enforcement Protection Act.
The proposal, the governor’s first piece of recommended legislation for 2021, creates felony offenses “when seven or more persons are involved in an assembly and cause damage to property or injury to other persons,” for acts such as tearing down statues and obstructing traffic.
The bill denies bail until a hearing for those arrested under its provisions, includes a clause stating drivers are “not liable for injury or death caused if fleeing for safety from a mob” that obstructs traffic.
The bill also withholds state funding to local governments that “defund” police.
Lawmakers will gather for an organizational session Nov. 17. DeSantis said the Legislature could convene that day to approve the bill.
“It’s going to have broad support, certainly from the Republican caucuses, in both chambers. It may be something that you need to act,” he said.
Incoming Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Spring Hill, and incoming House Speaker Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, were by DeSantis’ side when he introduced the bill Monday. They will orchestrate the organizational conclave, which rarely lasts a full day.
The bill, which has not been prefiled, could be adopted Nov. 17 by lawmakers elected Nov. 3 if Republicans retain their chamber advantages.
With all 120 House seats on the ballot, it is near-certain Republicans will retain their 73-47 House majority. The GOP also is likely to retain its Senate advantage, now 23-17, with 20 seats up for election Nov. 3.
Democrats say DeSantis’ bill is an unconstitutional, politically motivated “stunt” to support President Donald Trump’s “law-and-order” campaign strategy.
DeSantis acknowledged as much Tuesday.
“Every person running for office – whether you’re running for the House, whether you’re running for the Senate – you have an obligation to let the voters know where you stand on this bill,” he said. “Are you going to stand with victims, are you going to stand with law enforcement, are you going to stand for law and order and communities, or are you going to stand with the mob?”
DeSantis admitted there’s no pressing need for the bill because mass protests haven't occurred in Florida since May. There is debate in Jacksonville and Miami over police budgets, but no Florida municipality is considering defunding police.
"Florida has handled (protests) better,” DeSantis said, “but at the same time, you constantly hear these reports of unrest, threats of more unrest. That's not something we want to deal with without having all the tools at our disposal."
Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, Florida’s only statewide-elected Democrat and a potential 2022 gubernatorial candidate, said there are real issues for legislators to deal with should they convene Nov. 17.
"If they're going to come back and have any type of session, they should really be dealing with issues actually impacting our state," she said.