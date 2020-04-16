(The Center Square) – Gov. Ron DeSantis will assemble a diverse task force by week's end to begin charting Florida’s emergence from the COVD-19 pandemic shutdown and its economic recovery.
“It is prudent to start looking at that and planning what the next phase looks like, what the next step is for the state of Florida,” he said.
The task force will include elected officials, business leaders, educators and others who will study “all kinds of things to get the best ideas on how to move forward” for small businesses, restaurants, tourism, recreation, industry and retail, DeSantis said Wednesday.
“There will be a whole host of things we need to be looking at,” he said. The group will “come up with ideas very quickly; time will be of the essence.”
The governor’s task force likely will include members of the Restore Economic Strength through Employment & Tourism (RESET) task force that includes at least 31 state business associations, trade groups, nonprofits and government organizations.
DeSantis said he wants the task force to ensure tests are ample and available even after the pandemic wanes.
“A lot of employers will want to have easy access to testing,” he said.
As of Thursday morning, the state’s Department of Health (DOH) reported 215,521 Floridians had been tested for the novel coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease.
On a per capita basis, one out of every 103 Floridians has been tested, with one in every 85 tested in the three south Florida counties where the outbreak has been most severe in the state, DeSantis said.
DOH reported Tuesday was the deadliest day of the pandemic in Florida, with 72 deaths attributed to the disease. With 43 fatalities reported Wednesday, COVID-19 now has claimed 614 lives in the state, as of Thursday morning.
DOH reported 654 new COVID-19 diagnoses had been confirmed Tuesday and 891 Wednesday, bringing the state total to 22,519 cases with 3,249 hospitalizations.
DeSantis said the number of new cases continues to be in a “down-slash-plateau” trend since April 3, when more than 1,300 new cases were diagnosed.
The “flattening” is relieving some anxiety about hospitals’ capacities to handle a surge in critically ill, he said.
On March 20, there were 15,000 hospital beds available statewide. On Wednesday, there were 22,000, with most hospital systems – even in hard-pressed south Florida – reporting 40-45 percent of their beds available.
“The story is the same with ICU bed availability – 1,665 available (on March 20), now 2,500,” DeSantis said. “I think people feel the trend has been good and across the state are confident that they will be able to handle (a surge). We have not got even close to busting the medical system.”
The governor did not comment on Tuesday’s revelation that the $50 million Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan has run out of money after approving only 1,000 of the more than 38,000 applications received since it was launched March 17, but he said continued improvements are being implemented to bolster the state’s “crushed” unemployment system.
DeSantis said he has appointed Department of Management Services Secretary Jon Satter to take control of the floundering system, which was overwhelmed and crashed after it was deluged by nearly 500,000 new applicants in three weeks compared to 326,000 in all of 2019.
“This is right in his wheelhouse,” DeSantis said of Satter. “He has been so involved in the technical component of this so far. His mission is very simple: get assistance out as quickly as you can.”