(The Center Square) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has suspended Liberty County Supervisor of Elections Gina Singletary McDowell, citing power afforded him by the Florida Constitution.
McDowell was arrested Friday on felony charges of organized scheme to defraud (one count) and official misconduct (two counts).
Over a period of several years, McDowell and a companion used more than $40,000 in supervisor of elections funds for personal expenditures, Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigators said. The FDLE investigation also showed McDowell attempted to conceal the fraud through misrepresentations within public records.
A warrant for one count of organized scheme to defraud was obtained for McDowell’s companion, Nolan Kobe Pigott, FDLE said.
In an executive order issued Friday, DeSantis said Article IV, Section 7(a) of Florida Constitution allowed him to suspend McDowell.
Article IV, Section 7(a) reads: "By executive order stating the grounds and filed with the custodian of state records, the governor may suspend from office any state officer not subject to impeachment, any officer of the militia not in the active service of the United States, or any county officer, for malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty, drunkenness, incompetence, permanent inability to perform official duties, or commission of a felony, and may fill the office by appointment for the period of suspension."
DeSantis' executive order said it is in the best interests of Liberty County and Florida residents that McDowell be immediately suspended from the public office she now holds.
"Gina Singletary McDowell is prohibited from performing any official act, duty, or function of public office; from receiving any pay or allowance; and from being entitled to any of the emoluments or privileges of public office during the period of this suspension, which period shall be from today, until further Executive Order is issued, or as otherwise provided by law," the executive order said.
Liberty County is located in the Florida Panhandle near Tallahassee.