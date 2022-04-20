(The Center Square) – Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday signed a bill into law that addresses higher education in Florida College System institutions and state universities.
The bill, SB 7044, is designed in part to protect students from “ideological activists and political organizations determining what they should learn” and to remove “the stranglehold that faculty unions and accrediting agencies have had on universities and colleges.”
It also implements a range of transparency requirements and streamlines bureaucratic processes to make attending higher education institutions easier and less expensive for students. The new law goes into effect July 1.
“Florida’s students deserve a quality, affordable education and don’t need ideological activists and political organizations determining what they should learn,” DeSantis said in a statement. “By ushering in strong curriculum transparency requirements and providing accountability for tenured faculty, Florida is standing with students and parents across our state.”
DeSantis also tweeted, “the higher education reforms I just signed will dismantle the accreditation monopoly, bring accountability to tenured faculty, provide transparency in curriculum and protect students against fee increases.”
The new law addresses two critical needs of Florida College System institutions and state universities, House Speaker Chris Sprowls said, transparency requirements to better aid students and accountability related to tenure.
It requires Florida College System institutions and state universities to be more transparent in providing information about tuition rates and fees and proposed changes to them on their websites. It also authorizes the state Board of Governors (BOG) to adopt a regulation regarding post-tenure reviews for faculty and revises the way higher education institutions can seek accreditation.
“The option for universities to complete comprehensive post-tenure reviews every five years will inject more accountability and enhance performance and recognition for those faculty doing exceptional work and help identify where improvements must be made,” Sprowls said in a statement.
Previously, tenured faculty had to be retained by Florida institutions “despite repeated instances of political motivations, ineffective teaching practices and overall bad behavior in the classroom,” the governor’s office says.
One Florida State student welcomed the changes.
“There still are some individuals out there that believe that woke narratives are the only narratives that should be taught on college campuses,” FSU student Taylor Walker said. “My professors hold me to high standards, as they should. But this bill gives me the opportunity to hold them to the same high standards that they should be held to. If we are paying an institution to guide me in expanding my mind, should we not be able to hold that institution accountable?”
Dr. Michael Poliakoff, pesident of the American Council of Trustees and Alumni, said the reforms are necessary “because there is no doubt tenure without accountability is an invitation to abuse.”
The United Faculty of Florida released a statement criticizing the new law.
"If Gov. DeSantis and Florida’s legislative leaders demonstrated anything during today’s press conference, it is that they fundamentally do not understand how Florida’s higher education system works,” it said. “Tenure protects the right of faculty to teach and research honestly and accurately without the threat of politicians who would fire them for doing their jobs, and it protects the rights of students to learn about whatever interests them without being told by big government how to live their lives. The statements made today are playing political games with the futures of over a million of Florida’s students."
The new law also requires Florida College System institutions and state universities to seek accreditation from different accreditors in consecutive accreditation cycles. The state Board of Education and BOG must identify regional accreditors recognized by the U.S. Department of Education that they determine are best suited for each Florida institution, according to the bill summary. It requires institutions to seek accreditation from identified regional accreditors; if they’re denied by the regional accreditor, they may seek accreditation from any Department of Education-approved accreditor that’s different from their current accreditor.
Prior to the bill changes, accrediting agencies have held a monopoly on Florida colleges and universities, the governor’s office argues, resulting in the accrediting agencies controlling the operations of educational institutions and removing objectivity from the process.
Poliakoff said the changes move accreditation “from being a regional monopoly into the 21st century.”
State Sen. Manny Diaz, Jr., a cosponsor of the bill, said an important part of the bill codifies existing practices for students related to course information to make their experience easier and more transparent.
It revises the maintenance requirements and information that must be included in the statewide course numbering system, and eliminates duplicative coursework by requiring schools to align their general education courses. This allows for a smoother transfer of credits for students who are transferring institutions within Florida’s colleges and universities, saving them time and money. Previously, students had to take the same course at different institutions due to differences in course labeling.
These changes, “coupled with requiring textbook, tuition and fee transparency will allow Florida students to gain the most value out of their education,” Sprowls said.