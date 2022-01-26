(The Center Square) – Gov. Ron DeSantis blasted the Biden administration for revoking emergency use authorization of the two most widely used monoclonal antibody early treatments that have proven to successfully combat the coronavirus.
He made the remarks Tuesday in the library of Riversink Elementary School in Crawfordville, where he announced a statewide childhood literacy program. The New Worlds Reading Initiative will deliver free books to students in grades K-5 who are reading below grade level. More than 81,000 students are now enrolled in the program.
And as he spoke, all state-run monoclonal antibody treatment sites were being shut down and 2,000 Floridians’ appointments were canceled for the day after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced the decision through a news release issued the evening before.
The FDA revoked emergency use authorization of monoclonals produced by Regeneron and Eli Lilly based on decisions made by an NIH COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines Panel. They recently “recommended against the use of bamlanivimab and etesevimab (administered together) and REGEN-COV (casirivimab and imdevimab) because of markedly reduced activity against the omicron variant and because real-time testing to identify rare, non-omicron variants is not routinely available.”
But the revocation was “based on a single, non-peer reviewed non-clinical study that was actually done by a consultant for a rival company to the other two monoclonal antibody treatments,” DeSantis said.
Florida “had good results” from using the treatments, DeSantis added. “It’s really a reckless decision to be able to take this option away from patients when we’ve had the sites set up, we’ve had this distributed to different medical groups or hospitals. It was very effective against the Delta, resulting in a huge decline in hospitalizations. Florida was proud to fill a void, which shouldn’t have existed if the higher ups were actually promoting early treatment, which they weren’t.
“But even if, with Omicron, it’s half as effective or even 25% as effective, that’s better than nothing for people … Now Floridians seeking the treatment are being told it would be illegal for a provider to give it to them. All based off one observational non-peer reviewed study.”
The FDA’s news release cites two separate studies that suggest the treatments aren’t effective against the Omicron variant. One of the studies states, “bioRxiv posts many COVID19-related papers. A reminder: they have not been formally peer-reviewed and should not guide health-related behavior or be reported in the press as conclusive.”
All state-run monoclonal antibody treatment sites will be closed until further notice, the Florida Department of Health announced, stating, “Florida disagrees with the decision that blocks access to any available treatments in the absence of clinical evidence. To date, such clinical evidence has not been provided by” the FDA.
“In our field of medicine, when someone comes to you seeking a treatment that could save their life, it is essential to have treatment options to ensure health care providers can make the best decisions for their patients,” Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said. “The Federal Government has failed to adequately provide the United States with adequate outpatient treatment options for COVID-19. Now, they are scrambling to cover up a failure to deliver on a promise to ‘shut down the virus.’”
The FDA said several therapies are still authorized, including Paxlovid, sotrovimab, Veklury (remdesivir), and molnupiravir, which “are expected to work against the omicron variant, and that are authorized or approved to treat patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 who are at high risk for progression to severe disease, including hospitalization or death.”
Eli Lilly said in a statement that it and the FDA “agree that it is not medically appropriate, at this time, to treat patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 with bamlanivimab and etesevimab together in the U.S. Evaluation of both pseudovirus and authentic virus confirm that they are not effective at treating the currently predominant Omicron variant. Authorization status will change as needed, depending on prevalence and trends of variants of concern.”
It clarifies that “Bamlanivimab and etesevimab together have not been approved, but have been authorized for emergency use by the FDA.” The drugs “are not authorized for treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in geographic regions where infection is likely to have been caused by a nonsusceptible SARS-CoV-2 variant based on available information including variant susceptibility to these drugs and regional variant frequency,” it added.
Regeneron said in a statement that it “continues to progress next generation antibodies that are active against omicron, delta (B.1.617.2) and other variants of concern” and is “working urgently and collaboratively with the FDA to determine how to bring additional safe and effective monoclonal antibody treatments to patients as quickly as possible.”
“There are so many problems with this administration,” DeSantis said, citing inflation, “which is spiraling out of control, … the southern border, which has been a total disaster and continues to be, … what’s happening in the gathering storm abroad, whether it’s Russia, China, America’s adversaries.
“You have ineffective COVID restrictions and mandates that are being championed in other states that are inhibiting our supply chain and contributing to economic problems. You have all these issues that could be addressed and so what do they choose to do with their time? They choose to pull the rug out from under elderly patients, most of whom have been vaccinated and say you don’t have access to this treatment.
“This is not the way that you help people. Our view is that people have a right to access these treatments and to revoke them is fundamentally wrong and we’re going to fight back.”