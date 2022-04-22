(The Center Square) – Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday recommended state Sen. Manny Diaz Jr. be appointed as the next education commissioner by the State Board of Education.
“Manny Diaz has done a great job in the Legislature on education issues ranging from teacher pay to parental rights and choice,” DeSantis said. “I am confident that he will serve our state well as the Commissioner of Education.”
Once the board approves him, Diaz would be the first Hispanic education commissioner in Florida history.
He would succeed Commissioner Richard Corcoran, who announced he was retiring at the end of April. The Pasco County lawyer and former House speaker said he planned to practice law, offer consulting and “start a few businesses,” according to the Tampa Bay Times.
Corcoran successfully led Florida’s efforts to keep schools open for in-person instruction while most states were mandating virtual learning as the only form of instruction, advocated for limited mask mandates, reinstated annual testing and helped spearhead a range of education reforms.
When Corcoran announced he was leaving, DeSantis said he was a man “driven by his principles and has never shied away from making the difficult decisions needed to improve the quality of education in Florida.”
“During his tenure, both in the House and at the department, our state has become an education juggernaut and national leader for innovation,” DeSantis said.
Diaz, who’s served in the Florida Legislature since 2012, has also been a teacher, coach, assistant principal and school administrator. He received his bachelor’s degree from St. Thomas University, a master’s degree in education from Nova Southeastern, and completed a Harvard Graduate School of Education program for principals.
He’s also sponsored or supported several educational reforms.
Diaz said it was an honor to be recommended by the governor for the position.
“For my entire career I have worked to improve the education system to serve Florida’s students, parents and teachers,” he said.
“Having served in the Legislature with Senator Diaz, I know he is a champion for education,” Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez said. “As a friend and colleague, I am confident to see him work to serve Florida’s students. His vast experience and knowledge as a former teacher, administrator, and policy maker uniquely qualifies him to continue making Florida a national leader in education.”
Key education bills signed into law by DeSantis championed by Diaz include one that replaced the FSA with the F.A.S.T. progress monitoring assessment; one that created the Charter School Review Commission; one that eliminated CRT and “woke training” in Florida schools and businesses; one that reformed higher education in Florida; one requiring financial literacy education in Florida schools; and one expanding access to Family Empowerment Scholarships.