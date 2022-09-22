(The Center Square) – Gov. Ron DeSantis has proposed an additional $1.1 billion in tax relief for the state legislature to consider next year.
The proposal includes multiple tax holidays, if the legislature passes it, following historic tax relief the legislature already passed this year.
In May, DeSantis signed the largest tax relief bill in state history, delivering over $1.2 billion in savings. The law created permanent tax relief through a range of sales tax exemptions, corporate income tax credit expansions, and ad valorem tax and exemption provisions. They were expected to generate an additional $190 million in tax savings over two years and $140 million annually thereafter.
The tax relief plan for next year comes after Florida reported a record surplus of $21.8 billion, the highest in state history.
“I’m proud that Florida has a record budget surplus and am happy to propose historic tax relief to Florida families,” DeSantis said. “This proposal will allow families to purchase items for their children at a lower cost and help families keep more money in their pockets. I look forward to working with the Legislature to bring this major relief to Florida families.”
His proposal would reinstate a two-week back-to-school tax holiday in the fall and add an additional two-week holiday in the spring for children returning to school after the winter break. The two tax holidays would save Florida families an estimated $210 million.
DeSantis' plan also would create a permanent tax exemption for baby and toddler necessities including diapers, baby wipes, clothing, and shoes for children under age 5. It would save families an estimated $132.5 million.
It also would create a permanent tax exemption for cribs and strollers, saving families an estimated $4 million.
Several one-year tax exemptions also would be created for children’s books, toys and athletic equipment. Books for children under 17 years old would not be taxed, saving families an estimated $16.8 million, according to the plan.
Children’s toys for those between the ages of 2 and 12 would be tax-free under the plan, carrying a savings of $116 million. And children’s athletic equipment, including bikes, footballs, soccer balls, rollerblades, baseballs, baseball bats, and other items would not be taxed under the plan, saving families an estimated $33 million.
Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle said he and the governor both have young families and understand “the burden of necessary expenses associated with essentials such as diapers, school supplies, and gas. With today’s supply chain issues and outrageous inflation, this tax relief initiative will help Florida families stretch their dollars further.”
DeSantis’ plan also would create a permanent tax exemption for items that have medicinal ingredients as well as for medical equipment “to close the gap on medical supplies and equipment that is not sales tax exempt.” This exemption would save families an estimated $58.5 million.
It also would create a one-year tax exemption for household items under $25, including items like laundry detergent, toilet paper, paper towels, hand soap, and trash bags. It would save families an estimated $112.3 million.
It would create a one-year exemption on pet food for household pets and a permanent tax exemption for over-the-counter pet medicine like flea and tick prevention. It would save pet owners an estimated $189 million.
The tax relief proposal is in addition to the statewide toll relief plan he proposed earlier this month, which would provide a 50 percent discount for commuters with more the 40 toll transactions in a month. It’s expected to save an average commuter an estimated $550 per year and impact approximately 750,000 Florida commuters.