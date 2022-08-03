(The Center Square) – An ABC News daytime entertainment show has been rebuffed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office after its producers asked him to come on as a guest months after one of its hosts called him a "negligent, homicidal sociopath" and another referred to him as “Death-Santis.”
Last Friday, ABC’s The View invited DeSantis on the show for an interview saying they’d “be honored” to have him on.
In response, Deputy Press Secretary Bryan Griffin asked the hosts if they were “really interested in hearing from Gov. DeSantis about the important work he is doing on behalf of Floridians to protect their health and livelihoods, to stand up for parents and children, and to defend freedom?”
He then asked which of several statements the show’s hosts have made about DeSantis he should consider about the interview request.
Griffin pointed to a comment made by the comedian host Joy Behar, who last August claimed DeSantis was “a negligent, homicidal sociopath,” who was “risking lives of children, children’s parents, their grandparents, anyone they may come into contact with, so he can appeal to his white supremacist base…” Behar likely was referring to the state legislature banning mask requirements in the state and DeSantis and others who’ve pointed to research indicating that evidence doesn’t support the claim that wearing masks prevents the spread of the coronavirus.
Griffin also pointed to comments of attorney host, Sunny Hostin, who referred to him as “Death-Santis,” saying, “I think he’s a fascist and a bigot.” In February, she said Florida’s new education reform bill, which includes the largest expansion of African American history curriculum in state history, was “anti-Black history law.” She also claimed DeSantis was “coming after Black people.”
He also pointed to claims that political pundit host Ana Navarroa has made, saying DeSantis’ policies were “anti-Black, anti-Gay, anti-LGBTQ” and would lead to “what happens in Venezuela” and Nicaragua, without specifying what she meant or providing any evidence.
Griffin published his reply online and linked to a video of the hosts claiming the Republican Party was “too extreme on abortion” and states banning abortion were like the communist countries of Cuba and North Korea.
He declined their offer, saying, “we don’t coordinate appearances or events of a political nature from the official office. Our role is to serve the people of Florida.”
The invitation came after The View was forced to apologize for making false claims about a recent political event held by Turning Point USA in Florida at which the governor and several Republicans spoke. Outside were uninvited protestors dressed like neo-Nazis, of whom Whoopi Goldberg said Turning Point "let them in, and you knew what they were." She later said her claim “was metaphorical.”
The group threatened to sue for defamation and The View was forced to issue a public apology.