(The Center Square) – Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday activated Florida's Business Damage Assessment survey to begin documenting the economic impact of the unfolding COVID-19 emergency “so actions to implement appropriate relief programs can begin.”
The survey, managed by the state’s Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO), will collect data from businesses affected by COVID-19 to develop a response to the impacts the novel coronavirus has had – and will continue to have – on local economies.
“Gathering information about the impact COVID-19 has on Florida businesses and industries will be invaluable to the state’s efforts in coordinating our response,” DeSantis said. “It is important we understand the total impact COVID-19 has on businesses to ensure we access the resources that may be available.”
Surveys submitted by small businesses can be used to access the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, made available for COVID-19 through the $8.3 billion federal aid package adopted last week.
Florida DEO Executive Director Ken Lawson implored small businesses owners to contribute to the survey.
“We need feedback from all Florida businesses to provide comprehensive information about the impacts of COVID-19 to our partners at the federal level,” Lawson said.
DeSantis declared a state of emergency Monday in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and directed the Florida Division of Emergency Management to activate the Florida Emergency Operations Center (EOC) to Level II to coordinate the state’s response to COVID-19.
As of Friday morning, the state Department of Health’s COVID-19 webpage listed 42 Florida residents having tested positive for COVID-19, including two who have died, 301 negative tests and 147 awaiting results.
Of 1,230 Floridians monitored for symptoms, 476 remain isolated and under observation, the DOH reports.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. The disease has caused 41 deaths in the U.S. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.
On Thursday in Miami, DeSantis called on civic groups and local governments to cancel events that draw crowds.
"This is an opportunity, our health officials believe, where some of these large-scale events can be postponed and do it later,” he said.
The economic slowdown significantly will alter the projections in sales tax revenues, especially those generated though tourism – projections lawmakers used in drafting the budget they are days away from adopting.
State economists estimate nearly $7 billion of the $30.4 billion in general revenues the state will collect this fiscal year will be tourism-related.
Assessing the impact on revenues and forecasting the fallout across the state’s economic sectors are among the reasons why budget negotiators now are seeking $300 million in emergency COVID-19 funding.
The COVID-19 emergency funding request was $25 million last week, $200 million early this week and $300 million Friday as lawmakers settled into budget wrangling that could continue into Sunday.
Among unresolved issues in reconciling the House’s proposed $91.3 billion budget, the Senate’s $92.8 billion plan and Gov. Ron DeSantis’ $91.4 billion budget request is differences in $500 million to $600 million plans to increase base annual teacher salaries to $47,500 and the Senate’s $57.6 million counter-offer to the House’s $120.5 million tax relief package in House Bill 7097.
Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Rob Bradley, R-Fleming Island, and House counterpart, Rep. Travis Cummings, R-Fleming Island, say the 3 percent across-the-board state employee pay increase will begin in October instead of July.
Cummings said with so much uncertainty, the best bet may be to plan for the worst and, if that doesn’t happen, come back and update the budget accordingly.
“It’s another reason we just need to get our work done and get home,” Cummings said. “We may be coming back in coming weeks as we evaluate the economy and the impact to our budget.”