(The Center Square) – Following his order to travelers coming to Florida from the New York City area to self quarantine for 14 days upon arrival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is extending the order to include travelers from the New Orleans area.
"There's a fear that as New Orleans becomes more of a hotspot that you could have an influx of people coming into the panhandle from Louisiana," DeSantis said Friday during a live stream COVID-19 update from his office in Tallahassee.
DeSantis said he will be authorizing the use of checkpoints on the roads coming into Florida.
"New Orleans obviously has got a lot of problems," DeSantis said. "It may not be as widespread as New York City, but I think there's a concern in the panhandle that this could impact them. They're working hard to keep their rates low. So we don't want to add any problems for them."
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said Thursday that Louisiana was tied with New Jersey for the second-most confirmed COVID-19 cases per capita in the U.S.
As of Friday afternoon, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,746 COVID-19 cases in the state, including 119 deaths. In the New Orleans area, Orleans and Jefferson parishes combined have 1,718 COVID-19 cases and 81 deaths.
DeSantis also said he is suspending any new vacation rentals in Florida for two weeks.
The governor has been criticized for not issuing a statewide stay-at-home order, opting to leave that decision up to local officials. As a result, many Florida counties have issued stay-at-home or safer-at-home orders, including Alachua, Broward, Hillsborough, Lee, Leon, Miami-Dade, Osceola, Orange and Pinellas.
As of Friday afternoon, the Florida Department of Health reported 2,900 COVID-19 cases in the state, including 34 deaths. Miami-Dade County (763 cases; one death), Broward County (614 cases; five deaths) and Palm Beach County (194 cases; three deaths) in south Florida have been hit the hardest.
