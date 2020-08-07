(The Center Square) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued an executive order that creates a task force to explore how to reopen the state’s 693 nursing homes, which have been closed to visitation for four months.
DeSantis hinted at reopening nursing homes throughout the week, including during a Tuesday roundtable when he vowed to “put out a roadmap” for reuniting isolated elders with their families.
“The last four and a half months have been difficult for all Floridians, especially our residents in long-term care facilities and their families,” DeSantis said Thursday night in a statement that accompanied the executive order. “While these measures were necessary, it has taken an emotional toll on our families.”
The seven-member Florida Task Force on the Safe & Limited Re-Opening of Long-Term Care Facilities includes three state officials, three industry leaders and a family advocate, Mary Daniel, whose husband is an Alzheimer’s nursing home resident.
Florida Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) Secretary Mary Mayhew, Department of Elder Affairs Secretary Richard Prudom and Surgeon General Scott Rivkees are on the panel, as are Florida Senior Living Association President and CEO Gail Matillo, Florida Health Care Association Executive Director Emmett Reed and Alzheimer’s Association Vice President of Public Policy Michelle Branham.
“I look forward to the ideas that arise from this task force on how we can continue our mission to protect the vulnerable while allowing for the much-needed human connection of spending time with family and friends,” DeSantis said.
The governor said he wanted to reopen nursing homes to visitation in June but “increased (COVID-19) prevalence put those plans aside.”
While forming a task force to examine “pathways” to reintroduce visitation is widely applauded, concerns remain about prematurely doing so.
Among factors potentially mitigating hazards is increased federal assistance for nursing homes, long-term care facilities and assisted living facilities.
Nearly 70 percent of the state’s nursing homes will receive rapid test kits from the federal government this month after being identified as having increased risks for COVID-19.
The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (DHHS) announced in July it would distribute rapid tests to 2,000 facilities across the nation deemed to be in COVID-19 hotspots.
Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Seema Verma subsequently announced a mandate to test all nursing home staff weekly in states with a minimum 5 percent COVID-19 positivity rate.
Nursing homes in 24 Florida counties were identified by DHHS as “viral hotspots,” making them eligible for the rapid tests.
“We estimate based on what we have seen, there will probably be over 400 facilities out of our 700 nursing homes that will receive those point of care devices,” Mayhew said Thursday. “But they have not all yet all received those devices.”
With a positivity rate as high as 17 percent in recent weeks, CMS' weekly staff testing requirement applies statewide. Florida requires nursing home and assisted living facilities test staff members twice a month.
DeSantis, who has soured recently on the importance of mass “snapshot” testing because of delays in receiving results and inaccuracies, questioned the CMS order.
“I’m not sure that doing it every week would be something that necessarily adds a lot,” he said Wednesday. “It’s a tough thing logistically.”