(The Center Square) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said at the White House on Tuesday that the state's ability to test for COVID-19 exceeds the current demand.
DeSantis was at the White House to meet with President Donald Trump to discuss the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. While meeting with reporters in the Oval Office after the meeting, DeSantis said Florida, even with fewer restrictions on who can get a test, has more tests than people who want it.
"The overall numbers of people who are seeking testing is not currently beyond our capacity," DeSantis said. "So, we're going to have a lot more capacity going forward, but we still right now are able to meet the current demand."
"It's a fantastic thing," Trump said.
DeSantis did caution that some of the lack in demand has been a result of not fully reaching areas that were short on testing sites or were not hotspots in the state. He said new walk-up test sites the state has opened to reach those areas are popular and are in demand.
DeSantis also said he'd make an announcement Wednesday regarding the next steps in reopening Florida. DeSantis is using the White House's three-phase Opening Up America Again plan as a model for the state. He's also solicited recommendations from his 22-member Re-Open Florida Task Force.
"For Florida, going from where we are now to Phase One is not a very big leap," DeSantis said. "I think that'll be able to be a small step for us, but we're going to approach it in a very measured, thoughtful and data-driven way. And I think that's what most folks throughout the state are looking for."
DeSantis' stay-at-home order is scheduled to expire Thursday.