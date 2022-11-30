(The Center Square) – Despite Gov. Ron DeSantis not being allowed to have a third term as the governor of Florida, this hasn’t stopped the money from rolling in, with DeSantis’ campaign committee raising about $1.8 million after the deadline expired for political donations that could be put toward his campaign for re-election.
The cutoff was Nov. 3, and after that date, contributions donated to campaigns and political committees weren’t allowed to be spent on the 2022 elections, which saw DeSantis take out Democrat Charlie Christ in a landslide victory in the gubernatorial race. However, that didn’t stop Friends of Ron DeSantis – the governor’s political committee – from bringing in a load of money after the deadline expired.
Following Nov. 3, about $1,759,545 in contributions were made, with the Nov. 8 Election Day figure of $207,667 being included in the tally, Florida Politics reported.
There’s been massive speculation surrounding the possibility that DeSantis will make a run for the White House in 2024, with the governor giving off signs that he’ll be doing so for a while now. The most recent example is when DeSantis was the first “cattle call” of potential Republican presidential candidates at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership summit. Taking place in Las Vegas, the leadership summit is just one of numerous events that the governor has attended outside of the Sunshine State.
When it comes to Florida political committees, they’re only allowed to use their resources for elections that take place in the state. However, DeSantis could apply the normal practice of state officials running for federal office handing over their resources to super PACs. Then, those PACs could support those candidates for offices outside of the state, doing so independently. It should also be noted that this is allowed in Florida state law, however, federally it’s illegal for candidates and super PACs to collaborate.
With the rules being the way they are, many of DeSantis’ late contributors could have the mindset that the money would be geared for the governor’s potential presidential run, and with those donors, many of them have business going on in the Sunshine State.
The most recent notable major donors are listed as:
- Trish Duggan (Philanthropist): $500,000
- Jonathan Lubert (Founder, JL Squared Group): $125,000
- Denise Coyle (CEO, The Benjamin Companies): $100,000
- Danny Gaekwad (Founder, DG Hospitality): $100,000
- The Big Easy Casino: $100,000
- Dhruv Management: $100,000
- TCI Holdings: $100,000
- Kelly Mahoney (Co-Founder, The Hillpointe Team): $75,000
- Miccosukee Tribe: $50,000
- Power Design: $50,000
- Frank Mosier (Managing Partner, Kazimir Partners Limited): $50,000
- Walgreens: $25,000
- North American Coal PAC: $10,000
The DeSantis camp and several top donors did not respond to requests for comment.