(The Center Square) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has called another special session to convene the legislature next month to address property insurance reform.
DeSantis on Tuesday issued a proclamation calling for the legislature to convene Monday, May 23, to extend no later than Friday, May 27.
The legislature will consider legislation related to a range property insurance reform issues, according to the announcement. They will address “reinsurance, changes to the Florida Building Code to improve the affordability of property insurance, the Office of Insurance Regulation, civil remedies, and appropriations,” according to a statement issued by his office.
While this year’s regular legislative session was very productive, the governor said, there were some issues that “didn’t quite make it over the finish line.” He said he was confident lawmakers could address them next month to “bring some sanity and stabilize a functioning market.”
The majority, 79%, of lawsuits filed nationwide over homeowners insurance claims occur in Florida, the proclamation states. But only 9% of the nation’s homeowners insurance claims are filed in Florida, creating a situation where high litigation has led to rising premiums, the proclamation adds. The insurance industry has also seen two consecutive years of net underwriting losses exceeding $1 billion a year, it adds.
In 2021, four insurance companies writing homeowners coverage either went insolvent or required midterm cancellations, the proclamation states. In the last three months, three additional companies went insolvent and are either in liquidation or rehabilitation. Meanwhile, others have issued non-renewable policies or stopped writing new business, leaving tens of thousands of policyholders with limited coverage.
The special session was called for the legislature to act to stabilize the insurance market before the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season starts, DeSantis said. Hurricane season is generally between June 1 and Nov. 30.
Last year, the legislature passed a property insurance reform bill, SB76, which DeSantis signed into law. It went into effect last July. It was seen as a step in the right direction, but didn’t go far enough to address problems in the industry or rising costs, supporters of the bill argued.
“Florida’s property Insurance market has been in crisis for years,” state Rep. Bob Rommel said in a statement when the bill was signed into law. “Besides weather events, bad actors have been targeting homeowners and insurance companies. Over the past 7 years, insurance companies have paid out over $15 billion in claims, of which over $10 billion went to attorney’s fees.
“SB 76 is a big step towards stopping the abusive practices of these few bad actors, where they encourage homeowners to file insurance claims or even lawsuits. We have over 1,100 people a day moving to Florida and we need to ensure that consumers have the ability to obtain affordable insurance policies from private companies and not just Citizens, which was originally set up as the insurer of last resort. SB 76 will stabilize the market and should attract new insurance carriers to Florida.”
After the bill passed, its sponsor, Republican state Sen. Jim Boyd, who owns Boyd Insurance & Investments in Bradenton, said, “Homeowners property insurance rates have increased by 20, 30, 40 percent or higher in some cases. Since 2013, $15 billion has been paid out in claims in Florida. From those funds, 71 percent went to attorney fees, 21 percent to insurers defense costs, and a mere 8 percent went to the property owners for their losses. Florida accounted for over 76 percent of all homeowners’ litigation in the country in 2019.”
Ahead of the regular legislative session this year, Boyd said the property insurance market was still in a “crisis.”
Michael Higer, a partner with Miami-based Berger Singerman, expressed concerns about what the new legislation might look like.
In an email, he told The Center Square, “Although it is not clear yet what new, statutory mechanisms the Legislature might seek to impose on homeowners and commercial property owners, it is certain that any proposed legislation will only impose more limitations and restrictions on insureds who are already at an extreme disadvantage in their ability to present and pursue their insurance claims.”
His greatest concern, he said, would be if new legislation passed that barred the “insureds from seeking redress in Florida courts for claims that occur here and instead requires insureds to seek relief in a foreign state and before an arbitration tribunal comprised of industry-biased decision makers.”