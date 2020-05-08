(The Center Square) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is reviewing a complaint against the sheriff Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed to replace Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel in the wake of the Valentine’s Day 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony, named as Israel’s replacement days after DeSantis assumed office in January 2019, has been under fire for failing to disclose he fatally shot a teenager when he was 14 years old in Philadelphia in 1993.
An FDLE spokeswoman told the Sun Sentinel on Wednesday it had received a complaint against Tony and was reviewing it, but would not elaborate other to say the agency was not engaged in an “active investigation.”
The complaint could be related to affidavits Tony has signed throughout his career that verify he meets state qualifications to serve as a law enforcement officer and never mention the shooting.
After Dan Christensen, in a May 2 Florida Bulldog article, uncovered the shooting, Tony told reporters he didn’t disclose the killing to DeSantis, or on affidavits when he was an officer with the Coral Springs Police Department (CSPD), because he was a juvenile when it happened and the shooting was determined to be in self-defense.
Tony, who left Philadelphia to play football at Florida State University, graduated in 2002 and served with CSPD from 2005-16, rising to the rank of sergeant.
He left CSPD and founded Blue Spear Solutions, a “security firm (that) specializes in providing both the public and private sector with active shooter and mass casualty training, and provides schools and businesses with threat assessments.”
DeSantis told reporters this week Tony seemed a good fit to replace Israel after the Broward County Sheriff’s Department was widely criticized for mishandling the Stoneman Douglas High School massacre, which left 17 dead, and the January 2017 Fort Lauderdale airport shootings, which killed five.
“My view was, at the time, we needed to get someone in there who was going to work hard,” he said. “It’s not like he’s my sheriff. I didn’t even know the guy. It’s not like he was a political ally of mine. I wasn’t trying to do that. I was just trying to (get) someone that had done a good job.”
DeSantis said Tony went through all the proper FDLE and FBI background checks without being flagged, perhaps – as is now known – because his juvenile court records were sealed.
“It seems like he was in a very rough neighborhood and he was trying to defend his family,” the governor said. “So because it was self-defense, I don’t think it would’ve made a difference. But it did not come up in the background check.”
The disclosure comes as Tony seeks election to his appointed post and faces challenges from five fellow Democrats – including Israel – in the Aug. 18 primary.
“The people I’ve talked to in Broward have been pleased with what he’s doing,” DeSantis said. “But that’s ultimately a decision the people in Broward can make. It’s not going to be anything I’m going to be getting involved in.”
Tony told reporters the shooting occurred in his family’s home in Philadelphia’s Badlands district after an argument with 18-year-old Hector Rodriguez.
A Philadelphia Daily News story on the shooting reported Rodriguez’s mother said her son made a joke about one of Tony’s uncles. That, according to the article, prompted Tony to retrieve his father’s gun.
Tony told reporters he and Rodriguez did argue, but it was Rodriguez who pulled a gun first and made a threat.