(The Center Square) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis unveiled his $100 million plan Wednesday to restore coastlines after hurricanes Ian and Nicole struck the Sunshine State.
The Republican governor held a news conference at Daytona Beach Shores to discuss rebuilding after Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida in September and Hurricane Nicole struck the Atlantic Coast in November.
Joining DeSantis was House Speaker Paul Renner (R-Palm Coast), U.S. Rep. Cory Mills (R-Florida), Department of Environment Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton and Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie.
Residents along the coast of Volusia County will be able to get permits for new seawalls to protect their properties from future storms, after Hurricane Nicole caused severe damage to those structures, dunes and beaches.
"The coastal erosion caused by these storms not only damaged upland structures and infrastructure but left them vulnerable to subsequent storms if not addressed," said DeSantis. "I am pleased to announce another step to expedite recovery of our communities impacted by these historic storm events. This funding will support beach restoration needs, allowing us to rebuild and further enhance resilience."
The state Department of Environmental Protection has been directed to utilize $20 million for emergency sand placement, which will help address the erosion problems. In the December special session, $100 million was included for beach correction projects in storm affected areas.
Almost $40 million will go directly to Volusia County due to the severity of the damage and a further $23 million has been allocated for restoration projects in Lee County.
Other counties obtaining relief funds are Flagler, who will be given $17 million, St. Johns will receive $4.6 million, $4 million will go to Indian River and Brevard will get $3.2 million.
DeSantis said other states, especially those with big deficits, are not able to help their residents like Florida has.
"In Florida, we have record budget reserves in this state, over $20 billion surplus that we ended last fiscal year with, and so we’re able to do things and we’re able to respond." DeSantis said.
The governor said because of this surplus, the state is able to help with other projects like housing in Lee County, rather than waiting for FEMA.
Hamilton said he was thankful to the governor and the Legislature for accelerating restoration efforts and putting in safety measures to better prepare for future storms.
"Beaches are vital not only to the environment and the state’s economy but are most importantly our first line of defense against storms," said Hamilton.
"In the immediate aftermath of the storms, the division implemented a new and innovative short term recovery solution by placing storm control systems along the beach," Guthrie said.
Guthrie also added that this had never been done before and if it was not for the leadership of DeSantis, more homes would have been lost to the sea. To date, since the systems have been put in place, no additional homes have been damaged.