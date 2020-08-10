(The Center Square) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis predicted Monday the COVID-19 pandemic will “loom … over every budget and policy debate” during the 2021 legislative session.
What the governor didn’t say is there will be a special legislative session after state economists meet Friday to update revenue forecasts that likely will fall short of those built into the $92.2 billion fiscal year 2021.
Democrats and a smattering of Republicans argue a special session is needed to rehash the state’s spending plan, citing the state constitution, which mandates any “deficit in the General Revenue Fund in excess of 1.5 percent … must be resolved by the Legislature.”
DeSantis maintains the $12 billion Florida received from the $2.2 trillion federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act will provide $4.6 billion for budget stabilization. Combined with the approximately $8.5 billion in reserves, he said Florida should have enough money to plug deficits.
“We are using intelligently the CARES Act money in a way that I think will keep us whole,” DeSantis said Monday on Tallahassee’s WFLA radio, dismissing the need for a special session.
“So,” he continued, “as we go into the legislative session, from a budget perspective, I think we’ll probably be OK for this fiscal year. I think the question is, is how robust is the recovery from the coronavirus shutdown? And if it’s robust, that gives us more options. If it’s not, then we may have to make some more tough decisions.”
Florida’s 60-day 2021 legislative session begins March 2.
“The effects of this (COVID-19 pandemic are) going to loom, I think, over every budget and policy debate” during the 2021 session, DeSantis said.
State economists have been reviewing the effects of the pandemic on the state’s revenues and spending for weeks, with Friday’s Revenue Estimating Conference (REC) projection finalizing comprehensive estimates.
The Florida Legislature’s Office of Economic & Demographic Research (EDR) has reported general-revenue collections during April, May and June were $2.1 billion less than January’s REC forecast. As a result, Florida finished fiscal year 2020 about $1.89 billion below projections.
Moody’s Analytics forecast the state could fall up to $10 billion short in funding its fiscal 2021 budget.
Democrats have pushed for a special session to address the economic effects of the coronavirus as have several Republicans, who say lawmakers need to discuss issues such as COVID-19 liability waivers for businesses.
Incoming Senate Democratic leader Sen. Gary Farmer, D-Fort Lauderdale, said a special session is required because Florida’s constitution authorizes only lawmakers to allocate state revenues, including the $12 billion in CARES Act money.
Article VII, Section I of the Florida constitution reads “no money shall be drawn from the treasury except in pursuance of appropriation made by law.”
DeSantis, however, said emergency powers allow him to unilaterally amend the budget and allocate federal assistance.
Most state GOP leaders have rejected a special session, fearing Democrats could turn it into a forum on DeSantis’ pandemic response and the state’s unemployment system collapse as November’s elections near.
Some fiscal conservatives, such as Tallahassee-based taxpayer advocate Florida Tax Watch (FTW), also are lobbying for a special session.
Since April, FTW has been calling on lawmakers to address two matters in a special session that could add $1.4 billion annually to state coffers: adopting an e-fairness bill that could generate $700 million a year in sales taxes on online retailers and securing a renewed Seminole gaming compact that could garner up to $700 million annually.