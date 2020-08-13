(The Center Square) – Rep. Jose Oliva, R-Miami Lakes, is leaving the Florida Legislature after serving nine years in the House, the last two as the Speaker, as required by the state’s term-limit law approved by almost 77 percent of voters in 1992.
First elected in a 2011 special election, Oliva’s status as a state legislator and House Speaker officially ends Nov. 3, when he is succeeded by Rep. Chris Sprowls, R-Clearwater.
Oliva, a fiscal conservative, apparently doesn’t plan to focus exclusively on managing his family’s Oliva Cigar Co., however. He stepped down as CEO in 2019 to focus on his role as House Speaker.
Oliva is going to continue his efforts to make public spending as transparent as possible through a website established this week that will document and grade how the state’s 411 municipalities and 67 counties budget and expend tax revenues.
Oliva’s Taxpayers Accountability & Transparency Project (TATP) is “an interactive website with downloadable report cards that show rankings and letter grades for every county and municipality in the state,” he said in a statement Tuesday launching the site.
TATP and its accompanying Local Government Report Card are “designed to help empower Floridians with real, up-to-date data about the performance of their local governments,” Oliva said. “This project gives residents a useful tool to help them make educated judgments and hold their elected officials accountable.”
Among the categories TATP ranks cities and counties in:
• Government spending: Gauges six-year average per-capita spending and total dollar increase in spending.
• Government debt: Documents six-year average per-capita debt and total dollar increase in debt.
• Government size: Provides data on the percent of government spending on salaries and benefits, full-time government employees per 100,000 residents and average public employee salary.
• Crime: Compiles data on violent crime rates, property crime rates (including arson) and total crime clearance rates.
• Education: Assesses data on average school grades and graduation rates.
Drawing on this data, TATP will assign rankings to cities and counties. At least 80 municipalities already have been issued F grades for not participating.
“If someone is satisfied with their county’s or city’s spending and debt and thinks that funds have been properly used, that is a positive outcome for this analysis,” Oliva said.
“On the other hand,” he continued, “if someone believes their county’s or city’s spending is too high and feels that their quality of life or infrastructure is unfavorable, this project may help inspire them to get involved in their local government’s funding decisions moving forward.”
Oliva’s TATP resembles a bill adopted by the House during the 2020 legislative session that died without a hearing in the Senate.
House Bill 7069, sponsored by Rep. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill, proposed issuing A to D grades on each municipality’s spending, with an F grade imposed on counties and cities that failed to comply with reporting requirements.
HB 7069 was accompanied by a resolution – House Joint Resolution 7061 – seeking to present voters with a proposed constitutional amendment requiring the state’s chief financial officer to provide information annually about counties and municipalities to residents to allow them to compare economic and “noneconomic” factors of each local government.
HB 7069 was approved by the House in an 83-34 vote, with HJR 7061 passing in a 90-23 tally. Both died in the Senate Community Affairs Committee.
Under the bill, cities’ and counties’ per-capita spending, government employee salaries, median incomes of residents, school grades and local crime rates would have been documented for comparative public scrutiny.
Comparisons would also have included unemployment rates, percentages of budgets spent on salaries and government revenue per resident.