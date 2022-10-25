(The Center Square) – Former police officer Ken Jefferson, a Democrat who ran in the Jacksonville sheriff's race prior to the August special election, is the latest to cross party lines and endorse a Republican running for office.
On Monday, he endorsed Republican T.K. Waters for Jacksonville sheriff on the first day of early voting.
Waters is running against retired JSO Assistant Chief Lakesha Burton, a Democrat, in a close race. Jefferson, a former Sheriff’s Office public information officer, was one of four Democrats who ran and lost in a five-way primary in August.
Jefferson joins Palm Beach County Commissioner David Kerner, also a Democrat, who last month said he was not only endorsing Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis for reelection but was also campaigning for him every day until Nov. 8.
Jefferson said on Monday at the Fraternal Order of Police, “We need a sheriff who will guide and lead the men and women who serve and protect us by enforcing the laws of the land, prevent crime and disorder, and make our city safer for everyone.
“Make no mistake: There is only one candidate that I trust to do that. I endorse T.K. Waters for sheriff and encourage the 22,000 people who supported me to consider doing the same.”
Waters said he was grateful for Jefferson’s support, saying, “His endorsement is a testament to the support our campaign has from all corners of our city, regardless of background or political affiliation. I stand ready to use my more than 30 years of experience to build back trust through transparency and communication, put more officers on the streets and restore a service mentality to the JSO.”
Burton issued a statement accusing Jefferson of endorsing Waters for political favors.
She said, “When Mr. Jefferson and I met after the August primary, I made it very clear that I was not willing to compromise my integrity by making backroom deals for his political or financial gain. And like the other candidates who have since endorsed me, I do acknowledge that he would have been a good fit for my efforts to continue to bring the community together. I stand firm in my commitment to the people of Jacksonville that my campaign is not for sale.”
Jefferson denied the accusations, telling WJCT News, “Neither candidate promised me anything in coordination with my support whatsoever. I did meet with both candidates; I asked them what their goals and plans were and how they planned to implement whatever their vision was for the city, and I came away more impressed with T.K. Waters, and not in exchange for anything.”
Burton and Waters have each raised over $1.5 million in a hotly contested race to fill a seat vacated by former Sheriff Mike Williams. Williams retired after it became public that he resided in Nassau County for over a year, violating city statute.
Burton left her career in law enforcement to run as the first Black woman for sheriff. Waters retired from Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office as chief of investigations and after a 30-year career to run for sheriff.
Burton received an endorsement from Republican Molly Curry, the wife of Jacksonville’s Republican mayor, Lenny Curry. She’s also been endorsed by former Duval County Schools Police acting director Wayne Clark and former officer Tony Cummings, among others.
DeSantis, State Attorney Melissa Nelson, the Fraternal Order of Police, Jacksonville Association of Fire Fighters, and five Northeast Florida sheriffs have endorsed Waters.
The race comes at a time when DeSantis has accused his Democratic challenger and former Republican governor Charlie Crist of vowing to defund the police and as Waters is calling to hire more officers to the force. It also comes as more law enforcement officers from out of state are relocating to Florida, taking advantage of a recruiting program implemented by DeSantis earlier this year.
Whoever wins on Nov. 8 will have to run again, first in the March 21 primary election and again in the general election May 16.