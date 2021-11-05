(The Center Square) – Academic freedom is on center stage as a controversy over a University of Florida (UF) policy barring faculty from testifying in lawsuits against the state spills into legislation and, likely, the courts.
Two Democratic lawmakers Wednesday filed companion bills seeking to repeal three “intellectual diversity” provisions in a hotly contested bill adopted by the Republican-controlled Legislature last spring.
Rep. Yvonne Hayes Hinson, D-Gainesville, filed House Bill 6077 and Sen. Tina Polsky, D-Boca Raton, Senate Bill 810. They would do away with a required annual survey of faculty viewpoints, prohibit students from secretly recording lectures to provide “evidence” for civil or criminal suits and again allow campus officials to limit “offensive” speech.
All three provisions are incorporated in HB 233, which was pushed by GOP lawmakers who said conservative viewpoints are censored at state universities. The bill passed the House in a partisan 77-42 vote and the Senate in an equally partisan 23-15 tally
“It used to be thought that a university campus was a place where you would be exposed to a lot of different ideas,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said when he signed HB 233 on June 22. “Unfortunately, now the norm is more intellectually repressive environments. You have orthodoxies that are promoted and other viewpoints shunned, even suppressed.”
“HB 233 represents a whole-scale assault on higher education and the freedom of individual thought in Florida,” Hayes Hinson said. “It puts unjust restrictions on the great colleges and universities within our state, recently exemplified by the University of Florida’s denial of the three political science professors to consult and testify as experts on voting rights.”
Last week it was disclosed that UF denied requests from professors Daniel Smith, Michael McDonald and Sharon Austin to be paid expert witnesses in a lawsuit challenging SB 90, an election integrity bill adopted in May that places new restrictions on absentee ballots, vote-by-mail and drop boxes.
The Miami Herald subsequently learned UF had prohibited five other professors from participating in lawsuits against the state, including a pediatrics professor from testifying on behalf of parents of students with disabilities challenging DeSantis’ order banning school mask mandates.
UF said the professors’ testimony posed a “conflict of interest to the executive branch of the State of Florida and create a conflict for the University of Florida.”
The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools’ Commission on Colleges, UF’s accreditor, has announced it will investigate the gag order to determine if “academic freedom” was diluted by “undue political influence.”
UF later modified its stance to say professors can testify “pro bono on their own time without using university resources” and without compensation.
Princeton University Professor Robert George, a prominent conservative legal scholar, told the Florida Board of Governors (BOG) Thursday that if UF doesn’t allow professors to testify in litigation, it risks First Amendment lawsuits it can’t win.
“I urge universities here in Florida and the University of Florida to get this controversy behind it as quickly as possible,” he said.
UF Board of Trustees member Rahul Patel told the BOG that UF’s new conflicts-of-interest policy needs to be strengthened.
“Under the conflicts policy, we were not able to put our stamp of approval on professors coming to us taking a paid role in litigation, taking a position adverse to the University of Florida, the University of Florida being a part of the state,” he said. “It would be like, if you had a business and an employee coming to you saying, ‘I would like to get paid separately to testify in a lawsuit against the interests of the parent company that I work for.’”