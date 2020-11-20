(The Center Square) – The curious case of Florida Senate District 37 nonparty candidate Alex Rodriguez is not only raising eyebrows but being investigated as a potential criminal matter by the Miami-Dade County state attorney's office.
Rodriguez, 55, with no background in local politics, ran a shadow campaign – no website, no candidate forums, no fundraising – as a nonparty (NPA) candidate seeking the Senate District 37 seat representing much of Miami-Dade County.
Nevertheless, the no-name, no-campaign candidate received 6,300 votes out of 215,000 votes cast in the race, which was won by 34 votes by Latinas for Trump co-founder Ileana Garcia, who unseated incumbent Democratic Sen. José Javier Rodríguez.
Rodriguez conceded the race after a recount and wished Garcia well before raising concerns about how the NPA candidate, who shares his surname and exact name as the baseball player and Miami celebrity, influenced the results.
“I believe this election requires a full investigation so those who may have violated the law are held to account,” José Javier Rodríguez said in a video statement, “and so that such tactics are not used in future elections.”
The Miami-Dade County state attorney’s office has launched an investigation into Alex Rodriguez’s candidacy, specifically in reference to candidate oath and financial disclosure forms he filed with the Florida Division of Elections (FDOE).
State law requires senate candidates “be a legal resident and elector of his or her district at the time of the election.” Candidates must sign an oath, but there’s no penalty for lying, nor systemic verification by elections officials.
Alex Rodriguez registered as Alexis Pedro Rodriguez on June 9 in Miami-Dade County, listing a Palmetto Bay address as his residence, according to the county’s elections office. Residents of the home at the address, however, told WPLG-10 News that Rodriguez hasn’t lived there for five years.
Univision Miami reported Rodriguez was living in Palm Beach County – two counties north – and he met Wednesday with a Miami Herald reporter and TV reporter in his Boca Raton home.
Rodriguez said he changed parties from Republican to NPA in June, the same month he listed a former home as his residence to qualify unquestioned for the Senate District 37 election.
Rodriguez loaned his campaign $2,000, paid the $1,187.88 NPA candidate filing fee and then did no campaigning or fundraising. He got his name on the ballot because, as a native Miamian, “it’s always something I wanted to do,” he said.
Before the Nov. 3 vote, mailers touting Rodriguez from a dark money group named Proclivity flooded Senate District 37 residents without any coordination from the candidate, the candidate told numerous media outlets before hiring Miami attorney William Barzee, who promptly restricted media access to his client.
NPA candidate Celso Alfonso, who, also loaned his campaign $2,000, paid the NPA candidate filing fee and then did nothing, also benefitted from Proclivity mailers in the Senate District 39 race won by Rep. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral, who defeated Rep. Javier Fernandez, D-South Miami, to assume term-limited GOP Sen. Anitere Flores’ seat.
Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, said this week he didn’t know who or what Proclivity was but knew the Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee was not involved in Alex Rodriguez’s campaign.
“We had our candidates in the races, and it was pretty clear which ones we were supporting,” he said.
Senate Democratic Leader Gary Farmer, D-Fort Lauderdale, said the NPA shadow campaigns in Senate Districts 37 and 39 highlight the need to put “teeth” in state election laws.
“We really don’t discourage this type of activity in any way under our laws,” he told reporters. “It’s those types of things that create a distrust in the overall system.”