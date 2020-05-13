(The Center Square) — The Florida Department of Corrections (DOC) has tested more than 5,500 of its 94,000 inmates for coronavirus over the past week, a dramatic increase in testing that doubled the count of confirmed cases among prisoners to 842 and the number of hot spot prisons to eight.
According the DOC’s COVID-19 webpage, as of noon Thursday, 6,283 tests on inmates have been performed since the coronavirus emergency began in mid-March, with all but nearly 800 conducted in the past seven days.
Of those, 3,876 have tested negative, 842 positive and 1,673 results are pending, DOC reported, adding 208 of 23,000 corrections staff statewide also have tested positive.
DOC reported seven inmates have died from COVID-19 – six at Blackwater Correctional Facility (CF), a private prison operated by The GEO Group, and one at Sumter Correctional Institute (CI) – in its last weekly update posted May 6.
According to medical examiners’ reports obtained by the News Service of Florida, however, at least nine state inmates, all age 65 or older, have died from the disease.
According to DOC, inmates have tested positive in 13 of the state’s 57 major prisons, and corrections staff in 38 prisons have tested positive.
DOC reported more than 90 percent of inmates and nearly 60 percent of corrections staff who have tested COVID-19 positive are housed in eight correctional facilities:
• Liberty CI: 191 inmates have tested positive of 2,094 tested, with 172 results pending; seven corrections staff have tested positive;
• Tomoka CI: 132 inmates have tested positive of 220 tested, with one test result pending; 20 staff have tested positive;
• Hamilton CI: 112 inmates have tested positive of 1,012 tested, with 490 pending results; two staff have tested positive;
• Sumter CI: 101 inmates have tested positive of 157 tested, with three awaiting results; 16 staff have tested positive;
• Homestead CI: 80 inmates have tested positive of 714 tested, with 580 awaiting results; two staff members have tested positive;
• Apalachee CI: 64 inmates have tested positive of 1,142 tested, with 111 test results pending; 11 staff have tested positive;
• South Bay CF: 63 inmates have tested positive of 331 tested, with five pending results; 48 staff have tested positive;
• Blackwater CF: 57 inmates have tested positive of 117 tested; 13 staff have tested positive.
DOC announced Monday it had taken measures to address COVID-19 outbreaks at Liberty, Apalachee and Homestead, a women’s prison in Miami-Dade County, with “all inmates tested” policies and giving staff the option of wearing cloth face coverings, surgical-grade masks or “their own approved personal cloth face covering/medical-grade mask.”
DOC said it has suspended inmate transfers at the Apalachee and Homestead prisons, and 139 inmates have transferred from Liberty CI to Northwest Florida Reception Center, which has no reported COVID-19 cases.
Inmates relatives, criminal justice advocates and the REFORM Alliance, however, said DOC’s increased testing does not include all prisons, including two cited as “hot spot” clusters: Sumter and Tomoka, where limited testing has produced positivity rates above 60 percent.
Only 220 of 1,263 inmates at Tomoka CI have been tested, and 157 of 1,639 inmates at Sumter CI have been tested.
Gov. Ron DeSantis said testing will continue to ramp up in state prisons and eventually expand across the system.
“Florida has increased testing in prisons. Yesterday, 100 new prison cases were identified in Hamilton County and we’ve seen over 120 new prison cases in Liberty County and 78 new prison cases in Miami-Dade County over the past few days,” he tweeted Wednesday.