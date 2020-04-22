(The Center Square) – The Florida Department of Corrections (DOC) reports 123 inmates and 98 employees in 56 state prisons have tested COVID-19 positive as of Tuesday evening.
The update doubles the number of inmates that have tested positive over the past week, although the rate of infection among DOC employees appears to be slackening.
Statewide, DOC reported 82 inmates are awaiting test results and 171 have tested negative, meaning the 123 positives are among only 376 prisoners who have been tested for the disease – a nearly 33 percent ratio of positive returns.
According to the DOC, the 82 inmates awaiting test results are in medical isolation, and 3,884 inmates statewide are in medical quarantine.
Medical quarantine, the DOC said, is for “inmates who have been separated because they have had close contact with a person who has tested positive or exhibited symptoms of an infectious illness, to determine whether they develop symptoms.”
Quarantined inmates are monitored by prison health services staff and receive temperature checks twice a day for signs of fever.
“If an inmate begins experiencing symptoms indicative of COVID-19, (DOC) will place the inmate in medical isolation and immediately engage the county health department,” DOC said.
Tomoka Correctional Institution on Tuesday evening had 1,078 inmates in medical quarantine, with 49 in isolation awaiting test results after a wave of positives swept through the in Daytona Beach prison over the weekend.
With 47 inmates and seven staff testing COVID-19 positive in the past few days at the prison, Tomoka has surpassed Blackwater River Correctional Institution in Milton as the state prison with the most infected inmates.
Blackwater was the first state prison to report a COVID-19 positive inmate in late March. At the time, 28 DOC staff across the state had been diagnosed with the disease.
Blackwater, a 2,000-bed private prison operated by GEO Group Inc., reported 42 positive inmates Tuesday evening and 566 in medical quarantine, but only two awaiting tests.
The prison reports 10 staff members have tested positive for the disease.
South Bay Correctional Facility in Palm Beach County, also operated by the GEO Group – where 566 inmates also are listed as in medical quarantine, but only one has tested positive – leads the state with the number of COVIOD-19 positive staff at 16.
DOC said it is prioritizing distribution of cloth face masks to workers and inmates at Tomoka and has transferred about 60 healthy inmates to Columbia Correctional Institution.
The state’s Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) said Monday that 15 employees have tested COVID-19 positive, an increase of five over the weekend.
Five of the cases are at Broward Regional Juvenile Detention Center and three at the Miami Youth Academy, where DJJ said four juveniles tested positive last week.
As of Monday, DJJ said, it is the only detention site where incarcerated youths had tested positive.
Florida’s DOC operates the nation’s third-largest prison system, spanning 143 sites, including 50 prisons, 17 annexes and seven private institutions, housing 96,000 inmates and employing 23,000 workers.
An array of groups has called on Gov. Ron DeSantis to offer compassionate releases for nonviolent inmates, which he has resisted.
Their cause suffered a blow last week when an inmate released early from Hillsborough County Jail was arrested for murder.
Joseph Edward Williams, 26, was arrested April 13 on a second-degree murder charge in connection with a fatal shooting March 20, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
Williams was among 164 inmates released from jail March 19. He had been arrested March 13 for possession of less than 4 grams of heroin.