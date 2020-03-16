(The Center Square) – Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee is advising voters to check with county elections supervisors before leaving home to cast ballots in Tuesday’s presidential primaries to ensure assigned precinct polling sites will be manned.
More than 100 polling sites across the state, including many in nursing homes, will be closed Tuesday as county elections supervisors scramble to inform voters where they can vote.
Sarasota County Elections Supervisor Ron Turner said Saturday at least 10 percent of the county’s poll workers will not be working Tuesday, prompting him to issue 15 site changes with more likely.
Manatee County Elections Supervisor Mike Bennett last week consolidated polling places, and Palm Beach County Elections Supervisor Wendy Sartory Link said Saturday she expected about 500 of the county’s 3,500 poll workers would not show up Tuesday. Her office is training replacements and expects at least 3,200 workers will deploy to the county’s 454 polling sites.
“Approximately 112 polling places have been moved or consolidated, including many at assisted living facilities,” New Florida Majority Executive Director Andrea Mercado said in a Monday letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis. “We understand that these closures are to protect public health, but it will create confusion, make lines longer at existing locations and will force people to travel farther. Extending and expanding vote by mail is common sense.”
Arizona, Illinois and Ohio also have primaries Tuesday that will be conducted.
“We’re definitely voting,” DeSantis told reporters Friday. “They voted during the Civil War. We are going to vote.”
As of 11 a.m. Monday, according to the state’s Division of Elections (DOE), nearly 2 million Floridians already had cast ballots in Tuesday’s primaries, including 1.3 million by mail and 650,000 in-person at early voting sites.
According to DOE, more than 1 million Democrats have voted in the primary – now a two-candidate race, essentially, between former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders – for the party’s presidential nomination.
Nearly 440,000 Florida Democrats have voted at early voting sites, far more than Republican voters.
Three-quarters of the 865,000 early GOP primary votes were mailed-in, with President Donald Trump easily expected to overwhelm nominal opposition headlined by former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld.
The Florida Democratic Party criticized Lee for not providing an updated list of voting sites and is canvassing the state’s 67 county elections supervisors to keep count of closed or relocated polling locations on its website.
A coalition, including Dream Defenders, New Florida Majority, Organize Florida, Advancement Project National Office and Dēmos, sent a letter to DeSantis and Lee on Monday seeking accommodations for students.
“Thousands of young people who anticipated voting on or near their college campuses were abruptly sent home last week, and Florida’s leadership has disregarded them entirely,” said Rachel Gilmer, co-director of Dream Defenders. “Other states with primaries on Tuesday have shown leadership we have yet to see from Florida. These students have now missed the deadline to request an absentee ballot, and it is only fair that we provide them an opportunity to vote by mail.”
The group suggests extending the deadline for mail-in ballots be extended 10 days after the election and called on elections supervisors to make curbside voting available and authorize voting by fax.
“We are in uncharted territory,” Dēmos President. K. Sabeel Rahman said. “Voters need accommodations for vote-by-mail and protective measures at the polls now.”