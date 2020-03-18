(The Center Square) – Subpoena-dodging former Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence CEO Tiffany Carr remains silent and presumably bunkered in her $2 million North Carolina Blue Ridge Mountains home.
Court filings challenging lawsuits filed against her by the state Department of Children & Family Services (DCF) and Attorney General Ashley Moody, however, make it clear: Carr refutes charges she misallocated millions in federal and state domestic violence grants to pay herself and select staff exorbitant salaries and benefits.
In a 12-page response to Moody’s March 4 lawsuit, attorney Chris Kise – Florida’s solicitor general under former Gov. Rick Scott, legal counsel to former Gov. Charlie Crist and a member of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ transition team – dismissed the state’s claim that Carr received “excessive sums” and “unreasonably high levels of compensation.”
“There is no statute, law or rule” that allows Moody to claim relief “based on claims that something is ‘excessive’ or ‘unreasonable’ simply because the attorney general argues that it is,” Kise wrote to Leon County Circuit Judge Ronald Flury.
Carr is one of 13 former and current Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence (FCADV) board members and staff to be subpoenaed to testify before the House Public Integrity & Ethics Committee on how the nonprofit spent money as Florida’s former exclusive domestic violence service provider with $50 million annual budgets.
FCADV CFO Patricia Duarte and COO Sandra Barnett testified Feb. 27 that Carr funneled unspent DCF grant money into paid-time-off (PTO) days for her and select staff.
When she resigned from her $761,000 position in early November, Carr cashed in 465 PTO days from fiscal year 2017 and 620 from fiscal 2018, nearly $4.3 million, meaning she was paid about $7.5 million during a three-year span.
DCF filed a 77-page, 51-count lawsuit March 3 against FCADV, seven board members and five executive staff, including Carr.
The next day, Moody sued to freeze FCADV assets and place the coalition and its foundation into receivership under attorney Mark C. Healy of Jacksonville-based Michael Moecker & Associates.
Flury appointed Healy as coalition receiver last week and said he would hold a hearing to determine the foundation’s status. As of Wednesday, no hearing had been set.
In chiding Moody, Kise said judicial proceedings should “separate hyperbole from fact, evaluate the serious allegations and issues in an impartial forum, and render a decision based not on public sentiment, but on the record facts before the court.”
But in this case, “the entire proceeding is an effort to short-circuit the normal adjudicative process for ostensibly political purposes,” he wrote.
Moody claims the foundation has $1.5 million in assets, but Kise said no accusations have been leveled against it.
“The motion and the complaint are devoid of any allegations that Ms. Carr engaged in misconduct in her role as a director of the foundation,” he wrote.
Kise, a partner with Tallahassee-based Foley & Lardner, played a significant role in the three-year, $500,000 FBI investigation into corruption during Andrew Gillum’s four years as Tallahassee mayor.
Last April, the Florida Ethics Commission levied a $5,000 fine on Gillum for accepting gifts from lobbyist/restauranteur Adam Corey. Four other counts from the probe were dropped.
Kise represented Corey. In an “October surprise,” two weeks before the gubernatorial election, Kise released hundreds of documents investigators subpoenaed from Corey related to Gillum.
Among the disclosures: undercover FBI agents paid $4,386 for a 2016 fundraiser for Gillum’s Florida First PAC.
DeSantis defeated Gillum two weeks later by 33,000 votes, or 0.4 percent.
Gillum entered rehab Sunday after being too inebriated to respond when police found him Thursday night in a Miami Beach hotel room with a man who died of an apparent crystal meth overdose.