Crew members sanitize Florida's House floor at the state Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla., on Monday, March 9, 2020, after several members voluntarily submitted themselves for testing of a new strain of coronavirus. The Florida House abruptly recessed Monday afternoon and cleared public galleries after several of its members agreed to be tested for the new strain of coronavirus after recently attending political events in Washington, D.C., where one attendee tested positive for COVID-19.