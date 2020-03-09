The coronavirus outbreak has been a subsurface concern during Florida’s legislative session as lawmakers went about the business of passing laws and adopting a budget, acknowledging some money would need to be set aside to respond to the emergency.
On Monday, however, COVID-19 concerns surfaced – literally – in the House, where the floor and galleries were abruptly cleared and five representatives led out to be tested for COVID-19 symptoms before returning later.
The day began with House Speaker José Oliva, R-Hialeah, warning lawmakers the coronavirus may force significant revisions in revenue forecasts that lawmakers rely on when crafting the budget they are days away from finalizing.
Later, Senate President Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton, after meeting with Oliva and Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Rob Bradley, R-Fleming Island, said proposed pay raises for teachers and state workers, and full funding for affordable housing programs, could be trimmed, if necessary, to respond to the emergency.
“I don’t want to overreact and then just do a massive U-turn because of potential impacts of this virus,” Galvano said, before adding $200 million would a “good nice cushion” to set aside to deal with COVID-19, the respiratory disease cause by the novel coronavirus.
That will not be necessary, Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters after a teleconference with Vice President Mike Pence, stating the $22 million the state will receive in federal emergency funding and the $25 million lawmakers have earmarked should suffice.
“At the end of the day, ($25 million) is not a huge part of $91 billion budget,” he said, calling on lawmakers to focus on adopting a budget within the next week. “We can absolutely walk and chew gum at the same time. We are at the 1-yard line. Let’s punch it into the end zone.”
DeSantis said the state will use emergency funding to test more people which, he reiterated, will mean more people testing positive for COVID-19.
As of 5:30 p.m. Monday, the Department of Health’s COVID-19 website page listed two deaths attributed to the disease, with 12 residents diagnosed as positive and 115 test results pending.
The site says 140 residents have tested negative, 302 are being monitored and, overall, 1,104 people have been monitored to date.
DeSantis said, thus far, all positive cases either traveled to China or Italy, or had been in contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19.
“We haven’t had a lot of unlinked cases in an area,” he said, noting there does not appear to be indications of “clustering” in the state. “At the same time, (state Surgeon General Scott Rivkees) and his team are starting to implement mitigation measures” to prevent “a community spread situation.”
DeSantis said the state is leaving it to local governments and school districts to manage large events and other activities.
“This is a team effort – a bottom-up effort,” he said.
The House recessed in mid-debate Monday afternoon and the chamber cleared to be sanitized by workers garbed in long-sleeved blue medical gowns, gloves and face masks.
Reps. Thad Altman, R-Indialantic; Anthony Sabatini, R-Howey-in-the-Hills; Cord Byrd, R-Neptune Beach; Byron Donalds, R-Naples; and House Minority Leader Kionne McGhee, D-Cutler Bay; were asked to be screened for symptoms.
All five recently attended events in the Washington, D.C., area, where fellow attendees have tested positive for COVID-19.
Altman, Sabatini and Byrd attended the American Conservative Union Convention (CPAC), and Donalds and McGhee attended the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) conference.
A short while later, Rep. Cary Pigman, R-Sebring, a physician, reported the five “are at very low risk without symptoms” and would return, which they did to applause.
