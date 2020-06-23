(The Center Square) – It hasn’t been a good week for Florida’s Confederate monuments as they get caught in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests and nationwide calls for police reform.
A federal appeals court rejected a challenge Monday to Lakeland’s relocation of a Confederate monument, and the St. Augustine City Commission voted to move a Confederate obelisk from a downtown plaza.
Last week, Lake County Commissioners said they no longer wanted a statue of Confederate Gen. Edmund Kirby Smith at the Lake County Historical Museum.
A three-judge 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel Monday rejected a lawsuit filed by several individuals and groups, including Save Southern Heritage, Sons of Confederate Veterans, Veterans Monuments of America and Southern War Cry, against Lakeland for moving a 26-foot, 14-ton Confederate dead memorial from a downtown historical district to a veterans' park.
Plaintiffs argued during an April hearing the city’s decision violated the First Amendment and their due process rights in using $225,000 in red-light camera revenue to fund the move.
Justices, however, ruled unanimously the plaintiffs did not have legal standing and failed to present “a concrete, particularized injury.”
The dismissal ends an appeal of U.S. District Judge Virginia Hernandez Covington’s January 2019 decision to uphold Lakeland’s plans to move the cenotaph from Munn Park to Veterans Memorial Park. The city approved the proposal in November 2018 and completed the move in March 2019.
The lawsuit, filed in November 2018, claimed United Daughters of the Confederacy paid $1,550 to erect the statute in 1910 in Munn Park and their successors’ retain the right to see it legally protected as free speech.
Plaintiffs contended Lakeland officials illegally used red-light camera funds after a campaign to raise private donations failed to pay for the relocation.
Monday’s 11th Circuit Court determination said plaintiffs’ claims of damages — “preserving the history of the South” and “expressing their free speech from a Southern perspective” — were “pretty amorphous.”
After a nine-hour hearing Monday, the St. Augustine City Commission voted, 3-2, to relocate a 140-year-old Confederate memorial from a downtown plaza.
The memorial has been a flashpoint since George Floyd‘s death May 25 in Minneapolis police custody fueled nationwide demonstrations, drawing hundreds to Plaza De La Constitución to demand the obelisk be removed.
Two years ago, commissioners installed plaques for historical context rather than remove the 1879 monument, one of the nation’s oldest Confederate memorials. With Monday’s decision, it now will move to an undetermined site.
Lake County Commissioners voted, 3-2, on June 16 to oppose placing Smith’s statue in Lake County Historical Museum. Last year, commissioners endorsed display of the state-owned statue in a 3-2 tally.
The statue was in the U.S. Capitol Building’s National Statuary Hall representing Florida for 96 years. State lawmakers requested it be replaced in 2018 with a statue of civil rights leader and educator Mary McLeod Bethune.
A state committee selected Lake County Historical Society’s museum in the Lake County Courthouse to house the statue. It's the same Tavares courthouse where the Groveland Four were held, beaten, tried and falsely convicted in 1949 of raping a white woman, and where two were shot while handcuffed, one fatally, in 1951.
Rep. Anthony Sabatini, R-Howey-in-the-Hills, a former Eustis commissioner who once offered his Lake County city as a destination for Confederate monuments from around the country, said Smith’s statue warrants a bigger venue.
“The opportunity for it to be displayed at a larger museum is good,” he said after expressing concern about overreach. “The county commission dictating to an independent history museum what they can and cannot display is government censorship, plain and simple. I’m opposed to that.”