(The Center Square) – Companies nationwide donated more than $10 million in one day to help Floridians in the aftermath of destruction caused by Hurricane Ian.
Ian, which is believed to be the costliest storm in U.S. history, has devastated communities throughout much of southwest and central Florida.
“We are very appreciative and thankful for the outpouring of support,” First Lady Casey DeSantis said. “Raising more than $10 million in one day to The Florida Disaster Fund demonstrates the kindness and compassion from people across this state and nation. These private sector contributions will be deployed quickly and effectively to meet the immediate needs of those most impacted by the storm. We cannot thank people enough for their generosity."
Individuals and other organizations interested in making a tax-free donation can do so at www.FloridaDisasterFund.org or by texting DISASTER to 20222.
Companies that donated in addition to the initial $1.7 million the fund received in the first few hours it was launched, include:
- Walmart ($1,500,000)
- Amazon ($1,000,000)
- Centene Charitable Foundation ($1,000,000)
- Ian MacKechnie ($1,000,000)
- Florida Blue ($1,000,000)
- Lennar ($1,000,000)
- Boeing ($750,000)
- Publix ($500,000)
- TECO ($500,000)
- Simply Healthcare ($350,000)
- AirBnb ($250,000)
- Wells Fargo ($250,000)
- Verizon ($125,000)
- CVS ($100,000)
- Duke Energy ($100,000)
- Goldman Sachs ($100,000)
- Rumble ($100,000)
- Florida Power and Light ($50,000)
- National Christian Foundation ($50,000)
- PGA Tour ($25,000)
- Horne ($25,000)
Volunteer Florida, which is managing the Florida Disaster Fund, is also working with the Department of Children and Families and Sunshine Health through the First Lady's Hope Florida Initiative. It’s opening Family Resource Support Centers to provide one-on-one support for impacted families, including Hope Navigators and counseling resources on site.
The first resource centers will open in Tampa and New Port Richey, but anyone who needs help can call the Hope Line at 850-300-HOPE.
Companies are also waiving fees to donate to Volunteer Florida, including Visa, MasterCard, American Express and Paypal’s Braintree so that every dollar donated goes directly to helping survivors.