(The Center Square) – After two months of unprecedented declines followed a two-decades high in February, consumer confidence among Floridians increased slightly in May as many state businesses shuttered by the COVID-19 emergency began to reopen.
That’s the good news. The bad news is more bad news could rattle consumer confidence in June as widespread demonstrations, accompanied by rioting, vandalism and looting in some cities, unfold in the wake of the George Floyd killing on Memorial Day.
According to a consumer sentiment survey conducted by the Economic Analysis Program at the University of Florida’s Bureau of Economic and Business Research (BEBR), Florida consumers were beginning to feel more confident about economic conditions in May as COVID-19 restrictions were incrementally lifted.
Consumer confidence among Floridians inched up one-tenth of a point in May to 76.4 from April’s revised figure of 76.3.
“Similarly,” the survey said, “consumer sentiment at the national level increased slightly.”
Consumer confidence, however, remains historically low after hitting a 19-year high in February at 102.3 before plummeting to 88.8 in March and bottoming out in April, marking it the most sudden and dramatic declines since UF economists began tracking consumer confidence in 1985.
Consumer confidence is regarded as a key indicator of spending, and the declines in confidence translated into dollars and cents. Expenditure in services declined by 12 percent and in durable/nondurable goods by 15 percent in April and May, according to the BERB.
According to the survey, Floridians’ expressed mixed opinions about current and expected economic conditions.
“On one hand, perceptions of one’s personal financial situation now compared with a year ago decreased 3.1 points from 72.4 to 69.3,” the survey said.
Floridians with annual income of more than $50,000 expressed less favorable views. Women and those with income less than $50,000 reported favorable views, according to the survey.
However, opinions as to whether now is a good time to buy a major household item such as an appliance surged 9.3 points, from 48.1 to 57.4.
The “optimistic change” in consumers’ responses to whether now is a good time to buy a major item is a good sign for the economy because it indicates consumers are willing to increase their spending, Economic Analysis Program Director Hector H. Sandoval said.
“Nonetheless, views about national economic conditions in May were overall less favorable, particularly regarding long-term economic conditions,” Sandoval said. “These pessimistic views were notably stronger among Floridians with income under $50,000, whose job prospects have been severely affected by the pandemic.”
Sandoval told Florida Politics on Wednesday the survey of 383 individuals via cellphone interviews concluded May 28, just before outrage over Floyd’s death while in police custody in Minneapolis sparked protests and weekend riots in Florida and across the nation that played out on national TV.
“All the protests that are happening around the country is something I was not expecting last month,” Sandoval told Florida Politics. “If it lasts longer and if it keeps going for many days through June, I can see where that will effect economic activity.”
While some businesses in areas such as Tampa and Miami have not fully reopened fearing outbreaks of civil unrest, millions of consumers may not venture out even if they don’t fear violence.
Sandoval said protests and mass marches appear to be undermining social distancing protocols, which could revive COVID-19 outbreaks, further fueling pessimism.