(The Center Square) — Citizens Property Insurance Corp., Florida’s insurer of last resort, has extended its March moratorium on cancellations through year’s end as homeowners struggle with pandemic job loss and rising premiums.
The decision, formally announced Saturday, reversed a policy Citizens announced in a Thursday letter to agents and customers that it would resume canceling and “non-renewing” past-due accounts on Aug. 15.
As of July 17, 13,063 policies were past due, representing about 3 percent of Citizens’ 481,000 policies and 7.5 percent of all its bills due, according to Citizens.
Past-due accounts include more than 8,100 homeowners renewed without a down payment since March, meaning many are now thousands of dollars in arrears.
“Our top priority has been and will continue to be our policyholders,” Citizens President/CEO Barry Gilway said. “This extension will provide our customers with further assurances that we have their backs during hurricane season and beyond.”
Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis on Friday urged the state-backed insurer to retain the March 17 moratorium at the request of the state’s Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR).
“Hurricane season is just beginning to heat up and we are in the middle of an unprecedented health and economic crisis,” Patronis said. “This is not the time to cancel Citizens’ home insurance policies. Citizens is the state-created insurer of last resort.”
On Saturday, he praised Citizens for its reversal and took a bow.
“Following my call for Citizens to NOT drop coverage during hurricane season I was informed this afternoon, by the Chairman of the Board, that Citizens is planning to reverse course and will no longer cancel these policies,” Patronis tweeted
Gilway said Citizen’s initial decision “was made with our policyholders’ best financial interests in mind,” noting after a March “uptick” in past-due policies, the percentage of accounts in arrears has since reverted to normal, pre-COVID-19 levels.
Citizens had no intent to simply cut ties with past-due accounts on Aug. 15, Gilway said.
“Since enacting the moratorium in March, Citizens has put together special payment arrangements to assist customers still affected by COVID-19,” Gilway said. “Specifically, we are allowing policyholders who typically pay premiums on a quarterly or annual basis the option of breaking up payments into smaller installments. The message has been sent to all agents and directly to policyholders. The message is clear: Citizens remains committed to assisting our policyholders through COVID-19. If you need help, we will work with you.”
Citizens is a nonprofit corporation created by the Florida Legislature in 2002 to provide property insurance protections to homeowners unable to acquire coverage in a private market abandoned by corporate insurers such as State Farm, Allstate and Liberty Mutual because of the high risk of hurricane losses.
With 481,000 policyholders, Citizens covers a relatively small percentage of Florida’s 6.2 million property insurance policyholders. It is unknown how many private insurer policyholders across Florida are past due. Most private insurers have told the OIR they work with policyholders individually on case-by-case arrangements.
The COVID-19 pandemic and its job losses – 3.18 million Floridians have filed for unemployment since March – come as state homeowners brace for “an above-normal” Atlantic hurricane season and as “loss creep” from 2017’s Hurricane Irma and 2018’s Hurricane Michael foster 15- to 35-percent rate increases in policy renewals.
After a decade without a landfall hurricane, “soft pricing” is facing hard adjustments as reinsurers, investor-backed “insurance for insurers,” demand carriers raise rates after the 2017-18 storms.
AM Best projected an average increase in reinsurance costs of 15 to 20 percent. That projection may have been conservative with increases averaging 28.1 percent.