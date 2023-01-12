(The Center Square) – Osceola County took another step in a process begun last year by Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state legislature to dissolve Walt Disney’s self-governing status.
The county issued a notice last week asking the state Legislature to amend, reenact or repeal the law that established the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which gave Disney and several other entities special tax and regulatory status.
The county did so after media reports suggested that little would change regarding Disney’s self-governing status last month, prompting a spokesperson from the governor’s office to tell The Center Square that there would be “an even playing field for businesses in Florida, and the state certainly owes no special favors to one company. Disney's debts will not fall on the taxpayers of Florida. A plan is in the works and will be released soon.”
Osceola County’s notice states: “Notice is hereby given of intent to seek legislation before the Florida Legislature, during a regular, extended, or special session, of an act relating to the Reedy Creek Improvement District, Orange and Osceola Counties; amending, reenacting, and repealing Chapter 67-764, Laws of Florida, and decree in chancery no. 66-1061 (May 13, 1966); removing and revising powers of the District.”
The county asked the state legislature to increase state oversight, accountability, and transparency of the district, and to revise “the selection process, membership qualifications, and compensation for the governing body of the District.”
It also requested the legislature ensure that Walt Disney’s “debts and bond obligations held by the District remain with the District” and aren’t “transferred to other governments by retaining the District’s authority related to indebtedness and taxation.”
It also asked the legislature to revise the district’s authority over local permitting and regulation, it’s regulatory framework and structure, and “to require it to institute reporting requirements, including a review of the District’s remaining powers,” among other provisions.
Last year, DeSantis called a special session solely to dissolve Disney's special governing district and five others like it after the company publicly opposed and called for the repeal of the Parental Rights in Education law. The bill, which the governor signed into law last year, bans Florida schools and teachers from discussing "sexual orientation" or "gender identity" with students in kindergarten through third grade classes.
Numerous media outlets and opponents of the parental rights law claimed it’s “anti-gay,” or uses the phrase, “Don’t say gay,” arguing it’s anti-LGBTQ. A review of the seven-page bill by The Center Square revealed no such language exists, including no mention of the word “gay.”
The law goes into effect June 1.
Although three Orange and Osceola county residents sued over the law, arguing dissolving Reedy Creek violated the 1992 Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights Act, represented a breach of contract with Reedy Creek bondholders, and violated Disney’s First Amendment rights, their case was dismissed.
On the same day the county made the announcement, the governor’s campaign published a statement, saying DeSantis would soon announce a plan for a state-controlled board to take over Disney's special district. Doing so would ensure Disney “can no longer control its own government and is treated the same as other companies,” it said.
DeSantis Communications Director Taryn Fenske also issued a statement, saying, “The corporate kingdom has come to an end. Under the proposed legislation, Disney will no longer control its own government, will live under the same laws as everyone else, will be responsible for their outstanding debts, and will pay their fair share of taxes.
“Imposing a state board will also ensure that Orange County cannot use this issue as a pretext to raise taxes on Orange County residents.”
In response, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings released a statement, saying, "For over 50 years, Walt Disney World has been an outstanding community partner to Central Florida. As an Orlando native, I tip my hat to Disney for having the willingness to continue investing in Orange County.
"We look forward to working with the Reedy Creek Improvement District for many years to come. Any statements made by state officials to suggest that Orange County would use the dissolution of the Reedy Creek Improvement District as a pretext to raise taxes on its residents is reprehensive and baseless."