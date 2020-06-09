(The Center Square) — Defunding police won’t get an eye blink’s consideration in Florida, but a coalition of conservative groups has been questioning ever-increasing state and local law enforcement, courts and corrections costs for more than a half-decade.
The Koch Institute, Right on Crime, Americans For Prosperity, the Florida Prosecutors Association and other conservative groups have supported a range of criminal reform initiatives spanning multiple legislative sessions as part of the Senate’s start-and-stall criminal justice reform effort.
Despite efforts to divert the criminal justice reform narrative from third-rail emotion to a return-on-investment analysis of the state’s $5.6 billion criminal justice budget, a series of 2020 criminal justice reform initiatives failed to be adopted.
As in previous sessions, Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, spearheaded the reform effort by sponsoring numerous bills, including proposals to give judges more discretion in sentencing for drug-related offenses, steer more felons to prison diversion programs, increase monthly gain time inmates earn and permit early release of seriously ill and aging inmates. All were adopted in the Senate but not in the House.
After the session, Brandes expressed exasperation with House Republicans.
“The challenge right now is the Florida House," Brandes said. "There needs to be a champion that rises up.”
Brandes told reporters Monday defunding police won’t reform the overall criminal justice system.
“It's not just law enforcement, it's the court system itself, and then it's, obviously, the prison system,” he said, noting one urgency is for lawmakers to earmark more money for police training. “But in order to free up resources to do that, we need to look at the broader criminal justice system, including the prison system, and figuring out what's going to give us the best results.”
The state’s pending $92.3 billion fiscal year 2021 budget includes $2.8 billion for the Florida Department of Corrections (DOC), part of the $5.6 billion criminal justice allocation spanning courts, juvenile justice and law enforcement agencies.
DOC operates the nation’s third-largest state prison system, housing 95,000 inmates at more than 140 sites – including 43 prisons – and supervising 164,000 offenders on parole or probation. Approximately 23,000 Floridians are employed by the DOC, including about 17,000 as corrections officers.
Criminal justice reformers question why, as the state’s crime rate continues to decline, arrest rates increase, sentences get longer and costs skyrocket on an annual basis.
Citing the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and the FBI’s annual Uniform Crime Report (UCR), a 2019 report by the Florida Office of Economic & Demographic Research’s Criminal Justice Estimating Conference (CJEC) reaffirmed fewer crimes were reported in Florida in 2018 than any year since 1973.
In 2018, Florida’ s crime rate declined for the 10th consecutive year, by 7.4 percent. The number of reported violent offenses decreased by 4.2 percent, while the number of nonviolent offenses decreased by 7.9 percent. Figures for 2019 will be available in July.
Yet, according to the CJEC’s analysis, while crimes were down, the number of arrests statewide in 2018 were up by 0.7 percent, from 711,831 in 2017 to 716,653 in 2018, and more people were sent to prison that year than the year before.
So while calls to defund the police may fall on deaf ears, how state and local governments finance law enforcement, the courts and corrections is up for scrutiny in Florida.
“I'm hoping that my counterparts across the aisle really get the message,” said Rep. Dianne Hart, D-Tampa, noting the Legislature’s Black Caucus has a seven-point criminal justice reform measure ready for introduction. “At a time like this, everybody should be held accountable.”
Attachments area