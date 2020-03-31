(The Center Square) – In 2000, the Florida Legislature created the Florida Virtual School as an independent statewide school district with the same legal authority and autonomy as any other school district while it charted advances in “distance learning.”
The Florida Virtual School (FLVS) has provided digital-education services for individual school districts left devastated in the wakes of hurricanes, but the COVID-19 outbreak that has forced all state schools to shutter and placed a renewed emphasis on how the digital district can deliver education services to students across Florida until schools reopen.
FLVS said it is up to task, vowing Monday to attain capacity to deliver online curriculum to up to 2.7 million Florida students by early May. FLVS issued its assurance shortly after Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran recommended Monday all Florida public and private K-12 schools remain closed until May 1. Schools previously had been set to reopen April 15.
Corcoran issued his suggestion – the ultimate decision is up to individual school boards – as distance learning was to resume in most state school districts after extended spring breaks.
However, because some families, such as those that lack residential broadband internet access or those with special needs students, find transitioning to at-home distance learning difficult, imposing FLVS curriculum on a statewide basis is a district-by-district decision.
Corcoran, however, said the state is ready to supplement classroom services through FLVS.
“While we work together to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, one constant remains: students can and will continue to receive a great education in Florida,” Corcoran said. “It is essential that students do not fall behind and are still receiving instruction, even when they are not in the classroom.”
FLVS said it will provide free digital courses to all schools through the end of the year to help them deal with disruptions during to the coronavirus pandemic.
More than 100 K-12 courses developed by FLVS, including mathematics, English language arts, history, science, various electives, Advanced Placement and career and technical education lessons will be provided at no cost until June 30.
School districts, charter operations and private schools can select courses hosted through select Learning Management Systems (LMS), software many Florida districts access through applications such as Blackboard, Buzz, Canvas, Brightspace, Moodle and Schoology.
“The most important thing we can do to help children through COVID-19 is to keep them safe, healthy, and give them the best possible education we can during these times,” Corcoran said. “As the state turns to online learning, it is imperative that we work together to provide resources that support our families, teachers and school leaders.”
FLVS CEO Louis Algaze said Monday the digital district is ramping up to provide access to 320,000 students by the end of March, 470,000 by mid-April and up to 2.7 million by May 4th.
“I applaud Gov. Ron DeSantis for ensuring students have the ability to continue their education as we work together to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” Algaze said. “I am proud of the work our team is doing to provide school districts, charter schools and private schools with solutions and resources to keep Florida students on track with their education as we all navigate these unprecedented times together.”