Michele Bryant, a shrimp boat third man who sprained her ankle climbing down from her boat over debris following the passage of Hurricane Ian, folds clothes donated to help the many members of the shrimper community who lost everything, following the passage of Hurricane Ian, at Erickson & Jensen Seafood on San Carlos Island in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. After the storm, many in the local shrimp industry, including Bryant, find themselves not only out of work, but also left homeless, with the boats where they lived aboard left stranded on dry ground or heavily damaged.