(The Center Square) – After Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle hosted a roundtable on Wednesday with more than a dozen Southwest Florida businesses, business leaders expressed support for a range or programs the state is initiating to help them and their employees recover.
These programs include recovery capital for businesses, loans through state and federal programs, DEO’s Short-Time Compensation Program, and other disaster resources.
“Assistance and leadership from the state in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Ian has been exceptional. When you’re on the ground, you see what’s really happening,” Matthew Simmons, managing partner of Maxwell, Hendry, & Simmons, LLC in Fort Myers, said. “Governor DeSantis and his team haven’t come to take photos, they’ve come to take action. And what’s been accomplished in one week is nothing short of amazing.”
The governor and DOE have “not only allowed Floridians to quickly acquire necessary recovery supplies by working with the private sector, they have created opportunities for individuals and businesses to aid in recovery efforts,” Tim Mitchell, owner of Suncoast Beverage Sales in Fort Myers, said.
“Having gone through Hurricane Donna as a child around 10 or 11 years old in Naples, and my father being in the insurance agency business prior to the National Flood Insurance Program, I have vivid memories of the damage caused. I remember how long it took to get things back to the new normal at that time. Each day from the storm, things have gotten better and will continue to get better,” Bob Rosier, president of Rosier Insurance in Sanibel, said. “I am so grateful to the response of everyone to this disaster and want to thank them all… The response has been unprecedented. If I could give a grade to the response today, it would be an ‘A’.”
“As a business owner and life-long resident of southwest Florida I have lived through previous hurricanes and subsequent recovery efforts. This storm was different and has devastated our community, but the preparation prior to the storm and response to date has been immensely better," Jerron Hull, president and CEO of AIM Engineering & Surveying, Inc. in Fort Myers, said. “Governor DeSantis, FDOT and the Lee County Sheriff's Department have been organized, energized and quick to respond to the needs of this community. Power restoration, road clearing and temporary bridge installations have been completed in record time and we are all thankful for the no nonsense response to this disaster.”
DeSantis said he has challenged all state agencies to remove obstacles to a full recovery.
“Fully recovering from Hurricane Ian requires a long-term commitment, and we will continue to provide resources and make strategic investments to help these communities get back on their feet as quickly as possible,” he said.
Last week, the governor activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program, administered by DEO and its fiscal administrator, Florida First Capital Finance Corporation, to assist businesses impacted by Hurricane Ian. The program makes available $50 million; $10 million must go to small businesses that are agricultural producers.
Business owners can apply at www.FloridaJobs.org/EBL or by calling 833-832-4494 with questions.
Approved loans through the program are intended to “bridge the gap” between the time a disaster impacts a business and when it secures longer term recovery funding like federally or commercially available loans or insurance claims. Eligible small businesses may apply for loans up to $50,000. So far, more than $4.8 million has been awarded to 106 businesses impacted by the storm.
Businesses that sustained either physical or economic damage are also encouraged to report damages through the Business Damage Assessment Survey at FloridaDisaster.biz. Doing so allows the state to expedite recovery efforts with federal, state, and local agencies.
Florida has also activated Business Recovery Centers in partnership with the U.S. Small Business Administration and Small Business Development Center Network to connect impacted businesses with resources.
DEO is also helping businesses through a Short-Time Compensation Program to help employers maintain their staff by reducing weekly working hours instead of temporarily laying off employees. Through the program, eligible employees may apply for reemployment assistance.
Florida’s State Rapid Response program is also connecting businesses and employees with a range of services.