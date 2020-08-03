(The Center Square) – With Tropical Storm Isaias headed for the Carolinas, Florida now has dodged two storms during Gov. Ron DeSantis’ 19 months in office.
As a result, new emergency and shelter strategies, developed over the past year under Florida Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz and since the March emergence of COVID-19, have not been put to the ultimate test.
DeSantis was not disappointed about that Monday, calling Tropical Storm Isaias' weekend near-miss as a “good trial run” for state emergency management systems.
“We did not get the major impact we were prepared for, which is a very good thing, but we did get a good trial run for what will likely be a busy hurricane season,” DeSantis said Monday during a Fort Lauderdale news conference with Moskowitz.
While the storm stayed offshore, DeSantis said it provided an opportunity to “beta test” a new strategy designed to provide emergency shelter while inhibiting the spread of COVID-19.
The governor said personal protective equipment kits, each with enough personal protective equipment for 400 people for 96 hours, and thermometers were delivered to shelters that opened along the state’s east coast over the weekend.
DeSantis said Isaias was just a brush of what could come. Hurricane season begins in June, but it heats up in August’s mean season. The tropics are ablaze with menacing swirls threatening to organize into hurricanes.
“We do anticipate more storms developing, so make sure that you have a plan,” he said. "We’ll hope for the best on this, but we absolutely need to be prepared for more storms.”
According to three key season forecasters, such preparation would be prudent. All predicted a more active hurricane season beyond the average of 12 named storms and six hurricanes.
According to a May survey by Sachs Media Group of 1,500 Florida voters, 51 percent entered hurricane season with “heightened concern” about hurricanes this year.
Nearly all survey respondents cited one “significant” hurricane-related concern, from an added burden on first responders to more business closures further damaging the economy.
Uncertainty over where and how to evacuate or find shelter without being exposed to COVID-19 was cited as a concern by 47 percent of respondents.
Moskowitz said Saturday his agency has developed evacuation plans designed to reduce shelter crowding amid the COVID-19 emergency.
"The way Florida evacuates and takes shelter from hurricanes will be vastly different this year," he said.
Most hurricane evacuation shelters are in schools, community centers and other public structures where emergency managers plan for 20-square-feet of space per person.
"We are looking at expanding that to 60-square-feet per person," Moskowitz said. "That's going to decrease the amount of folks we can put in our shelters.”
This means designating more shelters for fewer people, more ‘shelter-in-place’ orders or contracting with hotels to handle overflow and those with the virus who need to be isolated, an option a Palm Beach County shelter used over the weekend.
When confronted with infected evacuees and people who failed a temperature screening, the shelter placed them in a hotel.
“It proved very helpful,” DeSantis said Monday.