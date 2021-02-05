(The Center Square) — After 18 months of hearings confirmed massive opposition and concluded with reports that could not justify the project, a multi-billion dollar plan to build 330 miles of toll roads across Florida by 2030 could receive up to $700 million next year under Gov. Ron DeSantis’ budget request.
With the state anticipating a two-year $2.5 billion revenue shortfall, critics that range from the 80-member ‘Roads To Ruin’ coalition to Florida TaxWatch say lawmakers should pull the plug on the proposed Multi-Use Corridors of Regional Economic Significance (M-CORES) plan now before it becomes a $10-to-$26 billion boondoggle.
Sen. Tina Polsky, D-Fort Lauderdale, and Rep. Ben Diamond, D-St. Petersburg, have filed companion bills calling for M-CORES’ repeal and money committed to the project redirected into the general fund.
Polsky’s Senate Bill 1030 and Diamond’s House Bill 763 were filed Wednesday. As of Friday, neither had been assigned committees.
"Once we start it, it's such a waste of money to not finish it,” Polsky said. “We've already wasted money on the studies, quite a bit — tens of millions of dollars. So if we don't cut it off now at the knees, we're really in for it. And it's going to last a long time."
"We've got some important priorities that we're going to figure out how we're going to pay for, given the fact that we have a significant decrease in general revenue coming into state coffers," Diamond said. "All these projects always cost far more than they say they're going to cost, and there's little demonstrated transportation need” for them.
Spearheaded by former Senate President Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton, lawmakers in 2019 approved SB 7068, a preliminary authorization of M-CORES’ plan to extend three toll roads through $1.1 billion in license plate tag revenues to finance a bond that lowest estimates peg at $10 billion.
SB 7068 allocated $45 million to create three task forces to study M-CORES, $90 million for M-CORES in this year’s budget, $135 million in FY22 and $140 million annually through FY30.
Supporters include the Florida Chamber of Commerce, builders and business interests who say M-CORES will boost rural economies, alleviate urban congestion, improve evacuation routes and install internet services in underserved areas.
The state’s most ambitious highway-building project since the 1950s, M-CORES is opposed by Sierra Club, Conservancy of Southwest Florida, Florida Policy Institute, Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast, Progress Florida and the League of Women Voters, among others, who issued a “declaration of war” against it.
M-CORES outlines construction of:
- A 150-mile Southwest-Central Florida Connector from Lakeland to Naples.
- A Suncoast Connector, a 40-mile span linking Florida Turnpike and I-75 with Suncoast Parkway.
- A Northern Turnpike Connector extending Suncoast Parkway 150 miles north to Georgia.
Three task forces created under SB 7068 studied each corridor, holding 27 meetings, 12 webinars and 32 community open houses over 18 months. Of 10,000 comments, 93 percent opposed. In delivering reports to Gov. Ron DeSantis in November, none of the task forces could justify proceeding.
Yet, DeSantis retained $90 million for M-CORES in the FY21 budget and – with the task force reports on his desk – his FY 22 Florida Leads budget request not only includes the $135 million SB 7068 earmark, but at least $40 million in related funding and could, potentially, draw $700 million from the state’s five-year road plan next year.
While the U.S. Public Interest Research Group’s (PIRG) claims in its annual Highway Boondoggles report that M-CORES funding “is virtually veto-proof,” under SB 7068, lawmakers must approve its earmarked allocations annually.
With $135 million already spent, Polsky said the sooner the plug is pulled, the better.
“It’s just not a wise use of money,” she said.