(The Center Square) – Florida lawmakers in the past two days have approved a raft of legislation, including bills requiring Holocaust education in public schools, raising the minimum age for smoking and vaping to 21, creating a transparency watchdog office within a state bureaucracy and doubling fines for environmental lawbreakers.
The House and Senate unanimously approved House Bill 1091, sponsored by Rep. Randy Fine, R-Palm Bay, which increases the state’s $10,000 fine for spilling raw sewage into waterways by 50 percent.
In addition to increasing penalties by 50 percent for spills and other violations, the bill allows the state’s Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to issue complaints as safety citations that cannot be resolved by court order or judgment, meaning each day in violation is a separate offense until it is resolved.
DeSantis, in September, called for a 50 percent increase in environmental violation fines, calling the existing structure a “slap on the wrist” and nothing more than a nuisance “cost of doing business” for violators, mostly municipal utilities.
According to the bill, municipal wastewater treatment plants have illegally dumped 3 billion gallons of sewage into Florida’s waterways over the past decade.
Sen. Rob Bradley, R-Fleming Island, said the proposal will “add some teeth” to enforcement efforts.
“We can’t solve these water issues unless we get a handle on these discharges,” Bradley said. “And this is a really, really important step towards getting a handle on it.”
Other bills on DeSantis' desk include:
• Senate Bill 810: This bill would raise the smoking and vaping age to 21. It was amended and advanced by the House on Wednesday in a 99-17 vote and accepted Thursday by the Senate, 27-9.
Late House amendments permit store employees below 21 years old to sell tobacco and vape products and clarify that vape product permits won’t carry a $50 fee, a proposal that is not included in this measure.
• House Bill 1213: This bill, sponsored by Fine, mandates every school district teach students about the state’s policy against anti-Semitism.
Under the bill, the state’s Department of Education would have to create a process for schools to annually certify and provide evidence of compliance with Holocaust instructional requirements.
The Senate approved it 40-0 on Wednesday and the House did so Thursday, 116-0.
A late amendment filed by Sen. Randolph Bracy, D-Orlando, includes a provision all Florida students learn about the 1920 Ocoee Election Day Massacre, where up to 60 African-Americans reportedly died in poll violence.
The amendment was adopted after Fine supported it.
• Senate Bill 1326: This bill, sponsored by Senate President-Designate Wilton Simpson, R-Spring Hill, was unanimously adopted by the House on Wednesday after it was endorsed without dissent Monday in the Senate.
The bill would impose a set of accountability measures over the next four years on the Department of Children and Families (DCF). It seeks $5.3 million, including nearly $3 million to create the Office of Quality Assurance & Improvement within the DCF.
Under SB 1326, the newly created Office of Quality Assurance & Improvement will boot up over the next four years to have 125 employees with a recurring budget of nearly $40 million.
The bill requires DCF Secretary Chad Poppell to appoint a chief quality officer to monitor internal and vendor operations, and requires DCF create a grading system “to increase transparency to the system.”