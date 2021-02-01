(The Center Square) — It’s become standard operating procedure for Florida’s Republican-controlled Legislature to “tweak” approved citizen-initiated constitutional amendments before they are enacted.
So, it comes as no surprise that a GOP senator has filed a resolution seeking to exclude certain workers from the minimum-wage hike Florida voters approved in November.
Senate Judiciary Chairman Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, last week filed Senate Joint Resolution 854, which would provide reduced minimum wages for workers younger than 21, those convicted of felonies, state prisoners and “hard-to-hire” employees.
SJR 854 calls on lawmakers to place a proposed constitutional amendment before voters in November 2022. To do so, both chambers must pass the resolution by a three-fifths majority. It would need a 60-percent approval margin by voters to be adopted.
Florida’s minimum wage is $8.56 an hour, but increases to $10 an hour Sept. 30 and $1 annually until 2026 when it reaches $15 after Florida voters approved Amendment 2 on Nov. 3 by a 60.8 percent margin — just above the required 60 percent.
Amendment 2 was opposed by the Florida Chamber of Commerce, the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association (FRLA), Florida Retail Federation (FRF), Associated Industries of Florida (AIF), Americans for Prosperity and National Federation of Independent Businesses (NFIB) among other groups.
The FRLA maintains the minimum wage regimen will cost nearly 160,000 jobs by 2025. The NFIB said it could lead to 20 percent of small businesses statewide closing in 2021.
A Florida TaxWatch study found Amendment 2, “while intended to create winners, creates many more unintended losers, creating the potential for detrimental effects on taxpayers, small business and low-skill workers.”
The proposed exemptions would cover about 1 million workers between ages 16-and-20 and job applicants among the state’s 1.5 million felons. SJR 854 does not define “hard to hire,” nor recommend an alternate wage scale.
The measure is geared to help job-seekers not, primarily employers, said Brandes, who has spearheaded the Legislature’s start-and-stop criminal justice reform effort over previous sessions.
Amendment 2 will benefit many, Brandes told Spectrum News, “but for other groups there will be negative implications in terms of it’s harder for them to get a job in the first place.”
“It has always been a mystery to me to understand why a teenager or formerly incarcerated is better off unemployed at $15 an hour than employed at $10,” Brandes tweeted.
Amendment 2 proponents say they’ve seen this act before, recalling how the Legislature “tweaked” three recent ballot initiatives — 2014’s Amendment 1 Florida Forever measure, 2016’s Amendment 2 that legalized medical marijuana and 2018’s Amendment 4 that restored felons voting rights.
After 71 percent of voters approved Amendment 4, lawmakers adopted a 2019 bill requiring felons pay fines and restitution before being permitted to vote. It was upheld after a year of legal challenges.
“SJR 854 is the latest bill in the state legislature’s long history of meddling with voter-approved amendments,” League of Women Voters of Florida tweeted.
“This bill is just another example of Republicans deciding the will of the people is not enough and they are entitled to clarify and limit the parameters of a duly passed amendment,” said Florida Democratic Chair Sen. Manny Diaz, D-Hialeah, noting SJR 854 doesn’t “clarify” who “hard-to-hire employees are.”
Attorney John Morgan, whose Orlando law firm contributed $6 million to Florida For A Fair Wage’s Amendment 2 campaign, predicted Republicans would attempt to derail it and vowed to defend it in court.
“Many in Florida still hope for slave wages. The initiative was clear and unambiguous. The people heard all the arguments and spoke loud and clear,” Morgan tweeted. “Just another example of why politicians are hated. Politicians suck!!”