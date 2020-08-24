(The Center Square) – In addition to the presidential election, Florida voters also will see 120 state House seats, 20 state Senate seats, many local issues and six proposed constitutional amendments on their Nov. 3 ballots.
Among those six proposed constitutional amendments is Amendment 2, which is one of four citizen-initiated measures to qualify. The other two were placed on the ballot by state lawmakers.
Florida for a Fair Wage is sponsoring Amendment 2, which would raise Florida’s $8.46 an hour minimum wage to $10 hourly Sept. 30, 2021, and increase by $1 an hour each year, capping at $15 hourly Sept. 30, 2026.
Orlando attorney John Morgan, who spearheaded the 2016 ballot drive that legalized medical marijuana, is Florida for a Fair Wage’s chairperson. His law firm has accounted for much of the $5.13 million raised since the committee formed in 2017.
The measure is opposed by Save Florida Jobs, which was created in January by the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association (FRLA). Representatives from Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, Olive Garden parent company Darden Restaurants and McDonald's are part of Save Florida Jobs.
According to Florida Division of Elections (DOE), Save Florida Jobs had raised $213,000 through Aug. 14.
FRLA President and CEO and Save Florida Jobs chairperson Carol Dover said last week during a conference the COVID-19 pandemic has stymied fundraising.
“All we can do is fight a good fight by getting out on the ground, getting to the voters and trying to explain what’s going to happen,” she said.
The conference included commentary from Full Service Workers Alliance Seattle Director Simone Barron, who worked 18 years as a tipped worker.
After Seattle passed a minimum wage increase in 2015, she said, tips declined, hours were reduced and workers were laid off.
The owner of the business Barron worked at did away with tips in exchange for a 20 percent service charge with only “a small percentage” to workers.
“That really impacted my pocketbook,” she said. “Not only was I making less money, I suddenly didn’t have an opportunity to maximize my income at all because I could only make that small percentage that he gave to me instead of really working a table and going for a large tip on a tab.”
John Horne, who owns four Florida oyster bar restaurants, said Amendment 2 would increase his payroll by $2,600 weekly and $138,000 the first year. By 2025, at $15 per hour, he said, his annual labor payroll would increase by $600,000.
FRLA's website features a minimum wage calculator. An example:
• Now: 12,000 tipped employee hours multiplied by $5.54 plus 10 percent for workers' compensation and payroll taxes equals $73,128 yearly.
• If Amendment 2 passes: 12,000 tipped employee hours multiplied by $11.98 plus 10 percent for workers' compensation and payroll taxes equals $158,136 annually, an $85,008 increase.
In their fiscal analysis of Amendment 2, state economists’ impact statement, which will appear on the ballot, said raising minimum wage by $1 an hour annually through 2026 means “state and local government costs will increase” by approximately $16 million in 2022 to about $540 million in 2027.
“School districts will face the greatest annual cost increases,” the analysis concluded.
In analyzing a bill adopted by the U.S. House, The Raise the Wage Act, which would raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2024, a Congressional Budget Office (CBO) study projected the measure, which has no chance of being heard in the Senate, would produce mix results.
According to CBO, gradually doubling the $7.25 hourly federal minimum by 2025 would boost pay for 27 million workers, lift 1.3 million households out of poverty, but also potentially trigger the loss of 1.3 million jobs.