(The Center Square) – As southwest Florida continues to grow, the state is making available more taxpayer-funded grants to sustain the growth.
Funding made available through the Florida Job Growth Fund will help residents have the resources and infrastructure they need to sustain continued growth, Gov. Ron DeSantis said.
The Lee County Port Authority is receiving more than $4.2 million to rehabilitate Chamberlin Parkway at Southwest Florida International Airport.
The airport served more than 10 million passengers in 2021, moved over 41 million pounds of freight, and is one of the top 50 U.S. airports for passenger traffic in the country.
The initial development of the parkway can no longer sustain the increased traffic in the area. As a result, access to commercial development on the north side of the airport has been restricted and is stymieing new business growth, the governor said. The north side of the airport serves as a base for airline cargo, air shipping, Federal Aviation Administration facilities, and the airport’s Fixed Base Operator.
The rehabilitation project will improve access to these sites and enable new businesses to move to the area, he said. It will also create a more efficient way for travelers to access the airport terminal.
Since July 2021, the state has invested $87 million in taxpayer money in Florida communities through the Job Growth Grant Fund.
“These investments support future growth for Florida communities and create new opportunities for residents,” DeSantis said.
The fund is an economic development program designed to promote public infrastructure and workforce training across the state. The grants cover workforce training and public infrastructure projects.
Workforce training projects “provide Floridians with transferable, sustainable workforce skills applicable to more than a single employer, and for equipment associated with these programs,” the DEO says; public infrastructure projects “can include transportation and utilities needed to support economic development.”