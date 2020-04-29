(The Center Square) – The federal trial challenging a Florida law that requires felons pay all court fines and restitution before being permitted to vote entered its third day Wednesday.
The trial in Jones v. DeSantis, expected to last two weeks, is being held in U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle’s Tallahassee courtroom via video/teleconference because of COVID-19 restrictions.
At question is 2019’s Senate Bill 7066, adopted after 71 percent of voters in November 2018 approved Amendment 4, which restored voting rights for an estimated 775,000 Florida felons after they completed sentences, excluding those convicted of murder and sexual assault.
State lawyers insist voters approved the amendment understanding “completion of sentence” meant paying outstanding court costs, fees and restitution. They maintain SB 7066 merely enforced that distinction and argue Amendment 4 proponents conceded this during a preliminary Supreme Court review months before the measure went before voters.
Four lawsuits against SB 7066 were filed last year after the bill’s adoption. The lawsuits have been consolidated into one case, Jones v. DeSantis.
In February, a three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta unanimously upheld Hinkle’s October ruling that SB 7066 is unconstitutional because it denies the right to vote to felons “genuinely unable” to pay financial obligations.
Hinkle last month rejected the state’s motion for a summary judgment.
The trial opened Monday in a glitch-riddled first day of arguments as plaintiffs’ attorneys stated their case against SB 7066 as a poll tax that unfairly preempts the restoration of felons’ voting rights. State lawyers are expected to rebut later this week and into next.
Meanwhile, another voting-related lawsuit was brought to a conclusion Tuesday when a three-judge 11th U.S. Circuit Court panel unanimously ruled Florida does not have to devise a new way of listing candidates on ballots.
The Democratic National Committee, Democratic Governors Association, Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee and Priorities USA filed the lawsuit in 2018 against Florida Secretary of State Ken Detzner, arguing Republicans have an unfair advantage because state law requires candidates from the sitting governor’s party to be listed first on the ballot.
Tuesday’s ruling lifts U.S. District Judge Mark Walker’s November injunction that prohibited the state from following the law. Walker ruled the law allows the state “to put its thumb on the scale and award an electoral advantage to the party in power.”
In tossing Walker’s order, the appellate court found the suit wrongly targeted the secretary of state, the state’s chief elections officer, who is not responsible for printing ballots and setting the order in which names appear.
The ruling said Florida’s 67 county elections supervisors, none of whom were named as defendants, are responsible for placing candidates on the ballot, not the secretary of state.
The court also said plaintiffs lacked standing to sue Florida’s new Secretary of State, Laurel Lee.
“None of them proved an injury, in fact. And any injury they might suffer is neither fairly traceable to the Secretary nor redressable by a judgment against her because she does not enforce the challenged law,” the court ruled.
Therefore, President Donald Trump will appear at the top of the ballot above presumptive Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
Republicans have occupied the governor’s mansion in Tallahassee since 2000. The law was adopted in 1951, during an 80-year span in which Democrat governors reigned until 1967, with the exception of Prohibition Party Gov. Cary Hardee’s four-year stint between 1921-25.
