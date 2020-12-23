(The Center Square) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order in September that removed all restrictions on bars and restaurants as part of the state’s pandemic economic recovery plan.
The order does not necessarily preclude local governments from attempting to corral COVID-19 spread by adopting restrictions on businesses, including bars and restaurants, but preempts them from enforcing their jurisdictional protocols and penalizing violators, essentially making such measures moot.
In a ruling issued Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal cited DeSantis’ order in suspending Broward County’s “speculative and arbitrary” midnight to 5 a.m. curfew on bars and restaurants.
Broward County’s rules violate the governor’s order, Singhal determined in agreeing with arguments lodged by nine bars and restaurants challenging the curfew.
“Floridians should not be prohibited by local governments from working or operating a business,” Singhal wrote.
The bars and restaurants – seven from Fort Lauderdale and two from Hollywood – sued in October, saying not only does Broward County’s curfew violate the governor’s executive order, but there is no evidence to support the contention that COVID-19 is more likely to spread at night in bars and restaurants.
Broward County imposed the midnight to 5 a.m. curfew in July, arguing that allowing late-night alcohol sales in bars is risky because people who have been drinking tend to lose inhibitions and would be less likely to follow COVID-19 precautions.
It was unknown Wednesday afternoon whether the county would appeal the ruling.
Jonathan Noah Schwartz and Brad Cohen, attorneys who represented the nine plaintiffs in the case, said Singhal’s ruling is a victory for Floridians and the state’s economy.
“We’re pleased, not because we’re not concerned with COVID, but because of the governor’s order, (Singhal) prioritized our citizens’ right to work,” Schwartz said. “Residents who work in the food and nightlife industry – many of them who work mostly off of tips – are going to be able to go back to work.”
Cohen said the ruling could affect other counties in Florida that have similar restrictions.
“You need to have commonsense ordinances,” he said.
Broward County’s curfew on alcohol sales is modeled after restrictions adopted by Miami-Dade County, where 35 municipalities have some sort of restrictions on bar and restaurant hours.
Despite the ruling, Broward County Mayor Steve Geller announced a wider curfew Tuesday during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
The curfew will apply to all, not only bars and restaurants, and begins at 1 a.m. Christmas Day. It will be lifted at 5 a.m. Christmas Day. Afterwards, the curfew will be midnight-5 a.m. through Jan. 4.
On New Year’s Eve, the curfew will run from 1 a.m.-5 a.m., Geller told local government officials during a conference call, noting he’s anticipating a spike in cases after New Year’s and local hospitals support the measure.
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava rolled the county’s midnight-5 a.m. bar curfew to 1 a.m. for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve but has not requested a broader curfew affecting all businesses and people other than essential workers.
When DeSantis issued his executive order in September, he said the state was “prepared if we see an increase” in COVID-19 cases but “we’re not closing anything going forward. We’re saying in the state of Florida everybody has a right to work. (Local governments) can do reasonable regulations, but they can’t just say no.”
Acknowledging the state should brace for a “second wave” – which has since manifested, especially in South Florida – the governor said, “We’ll be ready for it, and I think people should still understand that the virus, it doesn’t go away. Even if you have a vaccine it doesn’t go away.”