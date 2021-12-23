(The Center Square) – As another Floridian was killed recently by an illegal foreign national, the Department of Homeland Security announced an initiative to enhance protections for “stateless” individuals who are in the U.S. illegally.
The most recent death of a Floridian by a foreign national in the U.S. illegally is that of 25-year-old Corbin Wagner of St. Augustine.
Dominican national Orlando Gonzales-Beato was charged with driving under the influence manslaughter after reportedly driving northbound in a southbound lane on I-295 in the Jacksonville area, striking Wagner’s vehicle head-on, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. He had no American driver’s license or address and a blood-alcohol level of .270, three times the legal limit, FHP reported.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed that a detainer was placed on Gonzales-Beato in order for him to be released to ICE, arrested and eventually deported.
Wagner’s death comes after a Jacksonville father of four was allegedly murdered in October by a Honduran national who entered the U.S. illegally and reportedly provided false identification to remain in the U.S. as an unaccompanied minor. His true identity was uncovered by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
Prior to the deaths of these Floridians, Gov. Ron DeSantis warned at a July border summit that illegal immigration was negatively impacting the state. He sent Florida law enforcement officers to help Texas combat crime stemming from illegal immigration, which he and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott argue is a direct result of the Biden administration’s open border policies.
Since then, DeSantis issued an executive order related to immigration, and Florida sued the Biden administration over immigration. DeSantis also recently proposed a legislative plan for the state legislature to consider next year designed to restrict illegal immigration in Florida.
“One of the priorities that we’ve been working on for many months now and we’ll continue to work with the Legislature when they get back is dealing with the fallout from the reckless border policies of the Biden administration,” DeSantis said.
He announced the plan just two days before dozens of illegal immigrants arrived in a boat on the shore of Jupiter Island, Florida.
“Witnesses say a boat arrived on the beach in the middle of the day with 40 to 50 people on board,” WFLA News Radio reported. “They watched as the suspected migrants scattered, running towards the street and into bushes.” Only 23 were reportedly apprehended.
Six months earlier, 30 Haitians also washed ashore on Jupiter Island. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office and Jupiter Island Police Department were able to capture and detain 27 people and turn them over to Border Patrol.
Republican Congresswoman Kat Cammack told Newsmax, “In the state of Florida, we're seeing more and more illegals pouring into our communities, be it by beach or by plane.”
She also criticized Biden, saying, "We don't have a commander in chief. At the present moment, we have a trafficker in chief because his policies have allowed these types of activities where illegals are really welcomed to just pull up on the beach, unload and have at it, and we all know that because of the Biden administration, every town in America is now a border town.”
Meanwhile, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced on Monday DHS’s new plan to “enhance protections for stateless individuals in the U.S.”
“Statelessness presents significant humanitarian concerns that require a careful and thoughtful response specifically tailored to the distinct and diverse needs of stateless persons,” Mayorkas said in a statement. “DHS is committed to pursuing initiatives to enhance recognition of, and protections for, vulnerable populations, including stateless individuals within the United States.”
DHS, the agency tasked with securing the border, says it recognizes “that a significant number of stateless individuals reside in the United States and that such individuals face an assortment of serious challenges and obstacles, such as a lack of identity documents. The actions announced today will reduce barriers to accessing legal immigration status and associated benefits.”
Both foreign nationals allegedly responsible for the most recent deaths of the Jacksonville and St. Augustine men had either falsified identification documents or no documents, according to statements made by the arresting law enforcement agencies.
While DHS is prioritizing protections for stateless people, DeSantis says his efforts prioritize protecting Floridians’ lives.
Larry Keefe, Florida's new public safety czar, said, “The Biden administration has continued to ignore its sworn duty to secure our border, to enforce immigration laws, and to protect Florida from illegal immigration,” and the new legislative proposals will “help us shut down the human smuggling pipeline to Florida and deter criminals … ”