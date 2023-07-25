(The Center Square) – Florida continues to have one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country, and is best among the 10 largest states in the country.
Recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that Florida’s unemployment rate is 2.6%.
Border neighbors Georgia (3.2%) and Alabama (2.2%) are each under the national unemployment rate of 3.6%, according to BLS data.
Florida has a labor force of over 11 million, roughly half of its total population of just over 22 million, according to preliminary data from BLS.