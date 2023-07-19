(The Center Square) — Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez says the $65 million appropriated by the Legislature will help Alzheimer's and dementia patients with technology and resources.
Florida is home to more than 4.4 million people 65 and older, making up over 20% of the population. Because of this, Nuñez said at a news conference in Ocala on Wednesday that it has been a priority of leadership to make sure Floridians have the opportunity to live long, secure lives, and funding for Alzheimer's and dementia will help achieve that.
"We are excited that so many people are moving to Florida, thanks to the leadership of Gov. DeSantis and our 'Freedom First' policies, and while we welcome seniors coming into our state, we recognize that comes with an additional burden. Perhaps more people would be dealing with this uphill battle…of Alzheimer's," Nuñez said.
According to Nuñez, more than 500,000 people 65 and older are currently dealing with the degenerative disease in different stages and she added that she is proud that Florida leadership has taken active steps to combat the disease.
"Recently Governor DeSantis signed the Framework For Freedom Budget that provides record funding for Alzheimer's…this is something we want to make sure that those living with Alzheimer's have access to technology, resources, and cutting-edge innovative approaches to dealing with this disease," Nuñez said.
Over $65 million has been appropriated for Alzheimer's, an increase of more than $12 million from the previous year. That includes $9 million for expanding services throughout Florida's memory disorder clinics and the Brain Bus initiative.
The Brain Bus initiative provides services to outreach programs in rural communities, and the funding will also enhance diagnosis and prevention strategies for those impacted by Alzheimer's and dementia.
The Alzheimer's Disease initiative has also appropriated $ 4 million to provide services for those affected by the disease and their caregivers.
Another $1 million will be used to create the Florida Alzheimer's Center of Excellence, announced by DeSantis in 2022, to provide families who have an Alzheimer's diagnosis in their households access to resources and clinical trials early in their dementia journey.
Additionally, DeSantis approved $5 million to increase services throughout the community for the elderly, including homecare, home meals, caregiver support, and modifications to the home if needed to allow elderly people the freedom to be able to continue to live in their own homes.