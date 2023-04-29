In this Sept. 11, 2017, file photo, Chris Stokes washes mud off his hands in the flooded parking lot of his father's convenience store as he cleans up the damage from Hurricane Irma in Everglades City, Fla. Coverage for hurricanes, essentially, insurance for losses from wind and rain, can be difficult to get and/or expensive if a business is located in a coastal area where storms are common. In Florida, for example, some insurers won’t sell policies. And flooding that frequently accompanies a hurricane is not included in a standard business policy.