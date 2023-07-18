(The Center Square) — Florida has launched a new tool to allow citizens to report any harassment they may experience from Internal Revenue Service agents.
Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis announced during a roundtable on Thursday the launch of the Florida IRS Transparency Portal. It was created for private businesses, individuals, and nonprofit organizations to report any evidence of discrimination by IRS agents.
The portal will help identify patterns of discrimination by specific IRS operatives targeting certain political causes or beliefs. CFO Patronis said in a release from his office that what the IRS is doing is a "shakedown" of Florida.
"This morning, we deployed the Florida IRS Transparency Portal where Floridians can submit complaints about individual IRS agents. We will take this information to look for patterns on how the IRS is targeting Floridians, which will help us craft laws to protect our businesses," Patronis said in a statement.
Patronis noted that transparency is the "best disinfectant," which is why the public will now have a tool to report harassment by the IRS and to report those findings to Congress.
"We will also provide reports to members of Congress who help oversee the IRS," Patronis said. "With this information, they'll have better insight into how the IRS targets families and small businesses, so they're more effective at reining an agency that Biden is hell-bent on leveraging as his own political operation. This information will be reported to Congressional committees who oversee the tax agency so further action can be taken to keep the IRS in check."
Patronis encouraged Floridians who feel targeted by the IRS to immediately report it through the portal and pointed out during the roundtable that the Biden Administration is weaponizing the IRS because President Joe Biden is spending more than he can get.
"It should be no surprise that Washington has an insatiable appetite for taxpayer money. The federal government is running a deficit, so every $3 in revenue the IRS takes in, $4 goes out the door," Patronis said during the roundtable. "That's deficit spending in a nutshell and it is not sustainable. Additionally, Biden's inflation crisis has worsened the balance sheet. Now they're raising interest rates to combat inflation which is cooling the economy."
Patronis added that in order for the Biden Administration to continue to spend, the IRS needs to collect more money from Americans. Patronis stated that the IRS is "fishing" in Florida because money flows into the Sunshine State.