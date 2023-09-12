(The Center Square) — There will be some changes to committee assignments when the Florida Legislature reconvenes in January.
Florida House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, has announced new committee assignments ahead of the start of interim committee meetings on Sept. 18. Lawmakers can start filing bills on Monday.
In a news release, Renner stated that he has formed two select committees — the Select Committee on Hurricane Resiliency and the Select Committee on Health Innovation. Those committees will be chaired by Rep. Michael Grant, R-Port Charlotte, and Rep. Kaylee Tuck, R-Sebring, respectively.
"I am creating the Select Committee on Hurricane Resiliency & Recovery to review Florida recovery efforts surrounding hurricanes and to ensure that we are prepared for future storms," Renner said in a statement.
While there are some changes, leadership from the last session will largely remain the same, and Rep. Tom Leek, R-Daytona Beach, will continue in his role as Appropriations Chair.
Rep. Chuck Clemons, R-Newberry, will continue in his Speaker Pro Temp role but will no longer chair the House Healthcare Regulation Committee. Rep. David Borreo, R-Doral, has also been removed from his vice chair role. Replacing Clemons as chair is Rep. Michelle Salzman, R-Cantonment, while Rep. Kim Berfield, R-Clearwater, will serve as vice chair.
Rep. Tommy Gregory, R-Lakewood Ranch, will remain as the House Judiciary chair, while Rep. Daniel Perez, R-Miami, will remain Rules chair, and the Ways & Means Committee will continue to be chaired by Rep. Stan McClain, R-Ocala,.
Former sheriff’s investigator Rep. Chuck Brannan, R-Mcclenny, will chair the Justice Appropriations Subcommittee, while Rep. Will Robinson, R-Bradenton, will chair the Civil Justice Subcommittee.
The Constitutional Rights, Rule of Law & Government Operations Subcommittee will be chaired by Rep. Spence Roach, R-North Ft. Myers, and Rep. Keith Truenow, R-Tavares, will chair the Criminal Justice Subcommittee.
In the Senate, Democratic Leader-designate Jason Pizzo, D-Miami, has had one of his previous assignments dropped and will now have eight assignments. Pizzo will remain Vice Chair of the Select Committee on Resiliency, created in 2022 by Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, in response to hurricanes Ian and Nicole.
Both Speaker Renner and Sen. Passidomo have stated that the 2024 legislative session will be prioritized around health care. Renner said in a statement that he was forming a "Select Committee on Health Innovation to review issues relating to access and affordability."