(The Center Square) — A recent report shows that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was correct when he asserted that the crime rate in the Sunshine State has fallen under his watch.
The downward trend has been over the past few decades, with crime in Florida improving each year since the "Cocaine Cowboy" days of the 1980s, according to FBI crime data.
The Wirepoints report ranked the top 75 largest cities in the U.S. based on their homicide rates, and the results showed that Tampa and Miami were ranked at 49th and 50th, while Orlando ranked 55th. Florida’s murder capital, Jacksonville, was ranked significantly higher than the rest at 23rd.
Louisiana has the city with the highest murder rate per capita, New Orleans.
According to the report, New Orleans had a total of 280 homicides in 2022 and while it ranks ninth for totals out of the 75 largest cities, New Orleans ranks first for per capita homicides.
Chicago ranks number one in the United States for the most homicides at 697 overall, but ranks 13th for per capita homicides.
Jacksonville has the highest murder rate of all the large cities in Florida, at No. 23 and its county — Duval — has a higher murder rate than Miami-Dade, which has around 2 million more people living there.
With a population of 954,614 residents, Jacksonville’s per capita murder rate is ranked at 36 with 13.3 homicides committed per 100,000 people.
Tampa has a homicide rate of 12.4 per 100,000, dropping its ranking from 49 to 39.
Miami follows a similar trend; however, it only drops slightly from 50 to 47 when looking at homicides per capita. In 2022, Miami had 47 homicides according to the report, with a rate of 10.7 homicides per 100,000 people.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s 2021 statistics shows that year over year, crime rates have been falling consistently in the Sunshine State.
FBI crime statistics also show the significant decrease in overall violent crime. In 2011, Florida was above the national average, with 520 violent crimes committed per 100,000 people.
By 2020, Florida was down to an incident rate of 300, while nationally the crime index was 400 per 100,000.
The Wirepoints report notes that the top violent cities, like Chicago and New Orleans, lack leadership and that the leadership also lacks accountability.
DeSantis and the Republican-led Legislature have proposed bills that will be up for consideration this session, with one of the more controversial law changes being permit less carry.
Constitutional carry will allow residents to carry a firearm without having to apply for a permit and gun safety classes will also no longer be required.
Anti-gun lobbyists worry that the change will mean an upswing in violent crime.